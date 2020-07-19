Senior Experts to Discuss Naval Mine Countermeasures at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

London, United Kingdom: The challenge posed by potential adversary mining capabilities is real and growing. For all navies, there is only one way to completely “Take the sailor out of the minefield,” and that is to leverage unmanned technologies to hunt and destroy mines from a distance.* By embracing technological advancements in unmanned systems, such as UUVs and USVs, they could sweep large portions of the sea while minimizing the risk to sailors.

For this reason, unmanned maritime systems for mine countermeasures (MCM) is a key topic of discussion at this year’s Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London on the 25th-26th November 2020.

The 2020 agenda features insightful presentations covering MCM, including presentations from:

– Commander Andreas Johansen, Subject Matter Expert NMW, Maritime Capabilty and Development Branch, Denmark Defence Command

Presentation: Denmark Mine Warfare: Tactical Experience and Operational Lessons Identified

– Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE)

Presentation: Interoperability; Essential for an Effective MCM Capability by autonomous Systems

– Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation

Presentation: Leading-Edge S&T As An Enabler For Future Autonomous Mine Countermeasures

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology

25th-26th November 2020

London, UK