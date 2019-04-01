Sikh Dharma International hosted a fund-raiser for a hospital in Venezuela

Sikh Dharma International (SDI) hosted a fund-raiser for a regional hospital in Venezuela. The lack of food and medicine in that country is overwhelming and raising money is just one-step – finding a way to spend that money on the people who need it.

Sikh dharma international hosted the programme with Valentina Keeler and her organization Lejos Pero No Ausentes (Far Away but Not Gone). She sends shipments to Venezuela of basic foods and medicines, through a channel of relatives, and successfully gets supplies in-country where big organizations can’t. Sikh Dharma has send over $11,000 last fall, whereas, Valentina Keeler is still spending and sending packages every month.

“Sikh Dharma International is working for the good of deprived and needy world over. One of our aim is to help people live with dignity and respectable life by providing basic necessities of life”, said Shanti Kaur Khalsa from Sikh Dharma International.

Ivonne Capechhi, a nurse at the hospital and recipient of these shipments, recently wrote: “Friends how to explain the terrible situation that we found yesterday – we need the help of everyone”.

In the hospital, they deliver medicine basic needed amenities. Sikh dharma international appreciates the foundation Lejos Pero No Ausentes and Valentina Keeler for the special food she sent for malnutrition.

Ram Krishan Kaur Khalsa from Sikh Dharma Argentina, the foundation to which she belongs, has made it possible for food to be served to so many people in hunger.

Although the fundraiser from Sikh Dharma has finished, please keep the people of Venezuela in your thoughts and prayers. Lejos Pero No Ausentes takes donations directly on their website if you wish to give.