SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control Available Now for the New BMW 8 Series

Las Vegas, NV: The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the new BMW 8 Series Convertible (G14) by Mods4cars is now available. “We are pleased to be able to offer our smart convertible top module so shortly after the presentation of the new BMW 8 Series Convertible. With it our customers can start the new convertible season with the advantages of our well-thought-out comfort modules,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The latest development by Mods4cars allows, among other things, the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving via One-Touch. After a short tap of the button in the interior, the top movement is carried out automatically. The cumbersome continuous pressing is thereby no longer necessary. Hands are also back on the steering wheel faster.

In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control system via One-Touch. For this, a press of a button on the key fob is sufficient. “SmartTOP customers can already open their convertible top as they move towards their vehicle,” Sven Tornow continues. This function does not require any changes to be made to the vehicles remote control.

The SmartTOP convertible top module for the BMW 8 Series Convertible also has numerous additional functions: For example, the windows can be opened and closed using the vehicles key. It is made possible to program the position the windows should be set to after the convertible top has been opened. If desired, the operating direction of the button for the convertible top can be inverted.

With the SmartTOP module, the trunk can be closed via One-Touch using the trunk button in the drivers door. It is now also possible to close the trunk via remote control. On vehicles with keyless entry, the convertible top can be opened and closed by touching the door handle.

All these individual functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the ongoing top movement. If required, the module can be completely deactivated. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows for free software updates to be installed and the module to be programmed via PC/MAC.

Thanks to the included plug-and-play adapter and easy access, installation takes only a few minutes. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicles electronics is established by simply plugging them together. No wires have to be cut, which means that the module can be dismantled at any time without leaving a trace.

The SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 8 Series Convertible (G14) is available for 339.00 Euros + tax.

SmartTOP roof modules are offered for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The following BMW models are supported: BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 6 Series and 8 Series Convertible as well as Z4 and Mini.