SHANGHAI: ,– Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981) (“SMIC” or the “Company”), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announces the audited consolidated results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2016.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was a record high of US$2,914.2 million in 2016, compared to US$2,236.4 million in 2015, representing an increase of 30.3%.

Gross profit was a record high of US$849.7 million in 2016, compared to US$682.6 million in 2015, representing an increase of 24.5%.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was also a record high of US$376.6 million in 2016, compared to US$253.4 million in 2015, representing an increase of 48.6%.

Revenue from China-region customers grew to an all-time high of 49.7% of total revenue in 2016, compared to 47.7% in 2015, representing a revenue increase of 35.7%.

Net cash generated from operating activities was a record high of US$977.2 million in 2016, compared to US$669.2 million in 2015, representing an increase of 46.0%.

Cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets totaled US$2,157.6 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to US$1,288.1 million as of December 31, 2015, representing an increase of 67.5%.

The net debt to equity ratio remained low at 16.1% as of December 31, 2016.

To see the complete results including financial tables, please click here: http://www.smics.com/eng/investors/ir_filings.php?year=2017