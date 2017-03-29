SMIC 2016 Annual Results Announcement
SHANGHAI: ,– Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981) (“SMIC” or the “Company”), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announces the audited consolidated results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2016.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue was a record high of US$2,914.2 million in 2016, compared to US$2,236.4 million in 2015, representing an increase of 30.3%.
- Gross profit was a record high of US$849.7 million in 2016, compared to US$682.6 million in 2015, representing an increase of 24.5%.
- Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was also a record high of US$376.6 million in 2016, compared to US$253.4 million in 2015, representing an increase of 48.6%.
- Revenue from China-region customers grew to an all-time high of 49.7% of total revenue in 2016, compared to 47.7% in 2015, representing a revenue increase of 35.7%.
- Net cash generated from operating activities was a record high of US$977.2 million in 2016, compared to US$669.2 million in 2015, representing an increase of 46.0%.
- Cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets totaled US$2,157.6 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to US$1,288.1 million as of December 31, 2015, representing an increase of 67.5%.
- The net debt to equity ratio remained low at 16.1% as of December 31, 2016.
To see the complete results including financial tables, please click here: http://www.smics.com/eng/investors/ir_filings.php?year=2017