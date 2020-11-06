Stanford University Study names five from LVPEI among Top 2% scientists of the world

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has had five of its eminent senior scientists listed among the top Indian researchers in a database of 100,000 scientists worldwide. From L V Prasad Eye Institute, Dr Gullapalli N Rao – Founder-Chair; Prof D Balasubramanian – Distinguished Scientist and Director Emeritus, Prof Brien Holden Eye Research Centre; Dr Savitri Sharma – Director, Laboratory Services; Professor Jill Keeffe – Visiting Professor, have featured in the database of top 2% of scientists under the discipline of ‘Ophthalmology’ while Dr S Shivaji – Distinguished Scientist and Former Director, Prof Brien Holden Eye Research Centre, has featured in this list in the ‘Microbiology’ category. Dr Gullapalli N Rao has been ranked as the top scientist in Eye Research from India. Additionally, two former members of LVPEI faculty, Dr Virender Sangwan and Dr Santosh Honavar are also included in the list.

This database of top-cited scientists has been created by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, and is published in the journal PLOS Biology. It includes all scientists who are among top 100,000 across all fields and/or top 2% of their discipline, based on the number of citations. The data was collected from the Scopus database for 6.8 million prolific authors out of which the top 100,000 were analysed extensively.

“Congratulations to everyone on the global eye researchers list. With LVPEI dominating the list from India, it is great going indeed for our Institute. I am proud that LVPEI’s investment in research of nearly 13% of the budget annually is giving rich dividends,” said a thrilled Dr Gullapalli N Rao.

Read more about the listing:

https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3000918