Sundar Ramaswamy, Partner, KPMG in India has been selected as Member to the HITRUST Asia Advisory Council

The Council is comprised of Asia-Pacific-based companies and HITRUST® to represent a wide variety of organisations supporting global information protection efforts. The members will serve a two-year term on the Council and leverage their diverse expertise to provide valuable insights and make recommendations to HITRUST regarding information security and privacy.

The Council was created to ensure that HITRUST remains current and relevant to the needs of the HITRUST community in Asia-Pacific countries, continuing to expand the vision of One Framework, One Assessment, Globally™. Sundar Ramaswamy from the firm will serve a key role on the Council, regularly interacting with HITRUST to share challenges and opportunities relating to HITRUST service offerings, regulations, and compliance in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sundar is a Partner with the Advisory Practice at KPMG with over 22 years of overall professional experience and is the national service line leader for IT Attestation practice. He has extensive experience in information security and systems audits, SOX compliance and IS risk and governance.

“We look forward to working with the new members of the Asia Advisory Council,” said Jason Taule, Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Standards, HITRUST. “Being selected to this group is a testament to these individuals and their organization’s extensive experience in security, privacy, and risk management, as well as a keen understanding of security and privacy laws and standards relevant to organizations conducting business in Asia. We look forward to their input and participation as we deliver on our commitment of One Framework, One Assessment, Globally.”