Sustainable Developement Visionaries To Discuss Human-Centric Solutions For A Thriving World At The Global Impact Conference

On December 1-2, 2020, the first Global Impact Conference “Energy for Impact” will discuss human-centric solutions facilitating steady growth of the global economy. Over two days, more than 50 international experts from 23 countries representing state institutions, businesses, NGOs and civil society will take part in the online event.

The Global Impact Conference has been organised in partnership with thought leaders in technology, education and strategy such as ROSATOM, Higher School of Economics (Russia) and Forbes magazine.

Among confirmed speakers are William Magwood IV, Director General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, Tatyana Valovaya, Director, UN Office at Geneva, Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairman and CEO of Électricité de France, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of ROSATOM and other prominent sustainability and corporate governance experts.

A keynote speaker will be Paul Polman, co-founder and chair of IMAGINE, an organisation accelerating business leadership to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and vice-chair of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. Other speakers of interest are Ira Ehrenpreis, Tesla Motors board member and a recognised venture capital industry and energy innovation leader; Nic Marks, author of the Happy Planet Index and founder of Happiness Works; Teemu Suna, CEO and chairman of Nightingale Health, a blood-testing company that aims to solve the global chronic disease crisis, and others.

The conference focuses on the contribution of global institutions, corporations and communities to sustainable development. Participants will discuss new challenges for business, the future of work, well-being, protecting the Earth and the green mindset to promote a circular economy, the role of Artificial Intelligence and associated ethical considerations.

On December 2, the conference will host several side events in partnership with international organisations. Tatyana Terentyeva, Deputy Director-General of ROSATOM will lead the first session of the Council for Sustainable Development, Corporate Social Responsibility and Volunteering of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation. Representatives of prominent corporations and SMEs, universities and media will share their experiences and discuss how to enhance sustainability as well as elaborate new solutions for sustainable development.

The Higher School of Economics and ROSATOM will launch an initiative to study the human-centric approach to corporate strategy and how it can be measured. The Human CorpMission Research Expert Board comprising Russian and international experts in sustainable development will study corporate performance indicators in the area of human capital development for economic growth. The Board’s aim is to elaborate an Index in the field of management strategy transformation in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In partnership with the Eurasian Women’s Forum chaired by Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the conference will also host women’s leadership mentoring sessions. The Russian Nuclear Industry Women Foundation and Eurasian Children’s Society will open an intergenerational dialogue on work and society in the 21st century.

For free participation, please register at https://impactconference.global/. Registered participants will be able to communicate between themselves and with the speakers as well as take part in challenges and polls. The speaking languages of the conference are English and Russian.