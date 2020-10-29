Taiwan Excellence is back with 2nd edition of their digital comedy hunt, TechLOLogy Superstars

Safe to say, with the current definition of ‘normal’, 2020 has been a year like unlike no other, where every person has been directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic, communities overcame all adversities to come together and put on a resilient front. Keeping in mind the current situation, a daily dose of laughter, to help sail through these times serves as the best medicine for the soul, and thanks to technological advancements, humour in its finest can be served up, just at the tap of our screens.

With the two ingredients making for a fantastic recipe, the duo have formed an unlikely relationship between themselves to offer each one of us ample food for thought. Showcasing this everlasting bond between these two, Taiwan Excellence commences the second edition of ‘TechLOlogy Superstars’ – a digital hunt for next-gen performers with comic excellence.

Taiwan Excellence, known for its remarkable innovative technology that adds brilliance to the lives of people, aims to add a dash of laughter by combining technology with comedy by creating a large talent hunt platform in India for aspiring comedians.

With a massive reach of over40 million audiences last year, TechLOLogy Superstars has gone on to garner hundreds of entries in its latest edition. Joining the jury this year is the popular standup-comedian Atul Khatri as the Guest Judge and Mandar Bhide as Mentor Judge who will guide the participants through the competition’s journey.

The 1st audition will be held on 31st October for the top 20 participants, out of which the top 10 contestants will perform at the grand finale on 9th November 2020. The winner will take home a grand prize of INR 2 Lakh and the top 4 receiving INR 50 thousand each.

Speaking on the second edition of the contest, Atul Khatri – Guest and Jury member, TechLOLogy Superstars said, “TechLOlogy Superstars is a very unique concept, a never-before-seen initiative by Taiwan Excellence. What caught my attention the most is the theme ‘Comedy meets Technology’ which is an extremely new avenue that upcoming comedians can explore to take their career to greater heights.

When I came across this concept, I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it.As a jury member, I look forward to guiding the contestants and am eager to see what they have in their comedy closet. I wish each of the participants all the very best in what shall be a fascinating contest to see the undisputed superstar of comedy.”

Commenting on the contest, Mandar Bhide – Mentor and Jury, TechLOlogy Superstars said, “This is my second consecutive year of being a part of this unique property. I am very excited and look forward to seeing what new concepts and ideas the contestants have prepared this year.

TechLOLogy Superstars holds a very special place in my heart and I am confident that this year too, I will get to see some extraordinary content and talent. I thank Taiwan Excellence who have made me an important part of this comedy hunt and have acknowledged India as a thriving market for technology and comedy.”

To make the contest more exciting, some of Taiwan’s most innovative brands have come on board such as Tokuyo, Feca, Acer, Optoma, Adata amongst others, which are to be used by interested participants in their performance.

To know more about it, you can check out the website: http://www.techlologysuperstars.com/