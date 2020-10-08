Taiwan’s AI Solutions and Cyber Security Products Flourish amid Growing Global Trend

“Taiwan Excellence” – the international promotional campaign run by the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) – held a Livestream Press Conference, showcasing Taiwan’s breakthrough solutions in AI and Cyber Security.

“Taiwan has a solid foundation in its ICT and semiconductor industries. AIoT and cybersecurity are two of the Six Core Strategic Industries which are important parts of Taiwan’s industrial development policy. We believe our rapid responsive solutions such as the eMask App are evidence that Taiwan has the capability and potential to provide the best software and hardware products for AI and cybersecurity.” Said BOFT Director Cynthia Kiang.

These Taiwanese ICT companies, three are winners of the Taiwan Excellence Awards, generated a lot of excitement and buzz with the unveiling of their new products at the conference.

iEi

“IEI’s Mustang AI Accelerators have a variety of features to help AI development, such as supporting cross-platform, powered by Intel OpenVINO toolkit and compact size and with power efficiency, which is ideal for edge AI applications,” said iEi Director Don Yu.

IEI’s latest FLEX AIoT Dev. Kit is designed with rich I/O and strong expansion capability and supports up to four accelerator cards to provide rock-solid computing performance. IEI has also developed a palm-size AI embedded system, the ITG-100AI, which is pre-installed with two Intel® Myriad X VPUs for AI deep learning, while consuming only 7.5W of power. By adopting AI accelerator modules, it can run 20 times faster than Celeron® CPUs and accelerate computer vision and deep learning inference on the edge.

TSTi (Tatung System Technologies Inc.)

The TSTI group created its new-generation Contact Center Cloud Solution ticc contact centre on cloud™ by fusing decades of experience establishing enterprise-level call-centres with their Cloud technology capabilities. Product Manager Vis Lai noted that ticc contact centre on cloud™ can collate text messages from an enterprise’s official website, their public service email, and their corporate social media pages, all of the above mentioned are is consolidated into only one webpage, which could accelerate the response speed and accuracy of the agents’ daily tasks. Another great benefit of cloud technologies is that business owners can operate the ticc contact centre on cloud™ anytime and anywhere without further client system installation.

Zyxel Networks Corporation

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure business solutions, showcases USG FLEX, a new series of mid-range firewalls designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to keep up with workplace mobility, connectivity and security requirements post-pandemic. Zyxel Product Line Manager Caroline Kuan mentioned that USG FLEX series also got excellent reviews from worldwide media and tech posters and won Mkb proof award for 2020. We are definitely the best solution for SMB customers.

Zyxel’s new USG FLEX 100/200/500 firewalls feature upgraded hardware and software power that level up SMB security with up to 125 per cent of firewall performance and up to an additional 500 per cent Unified Threat Management (UTM) performance*. This provides robust, scalable network security and comprehensive hotspot functions to fulfill business needs in just one-box.

The Syscom Group

NETCenter is an integration and management application, which assists with various management functions, like fault identification, configuration, accounting, performance and security.

NETCenter supports a variety of monitoring dashboards, through the simple and easy-to-understand dashboards to allow managers to master the quality of operations, said Director Davis Chen. All connections and network equipment are under control, so you won’t be disconnected from any network connection and then have to figure out the problem yourself. It remotely manages via a Web Browser, with no need to install a front-end application or add-ons. In addition, it provides Auto-Discover and Topology and automatically generates an L2 Topology. It also features professional customized services to satisfy enterprise IT infrastructure management.

BankPro e-Service Technology Co., Ltd.

With the theme “Total Solution of Logistics Management,” Lisa Tu, Marketing Manager, showcased “BPAGS, combines “eLogistics” and “BPWMS” to provide one-stop integrated services, which cover full-temperature logistics (by targeting goods), data flow for warehousing (for site management), better distribution and even shipping including inventory management and more. “eLogistics ” also provide a complete interface to integrate necessary data with the enterprise’s in-house developed WMS, which support customers in having a more flexible and valuable platform to operate with excellence and efficiency.

LaFresh Information Co., Ltd.

As one member of Qisda, LaFresh has dedicated itself to developing an omnichannel system for ordering and providing integrated solutions for smart retail. Our system can meet all kinds of type of industry, such as F&B industry, Retail, or Amusement parks. We provide a different interface on the client demand, but the same database said CEO May Kang.

LaFresh provides the software system of POS, HQ Management, KDS, Kiosk, Tablet, online ordering, multiple mobile payment methods and other applications of Cloud services as well as IoT device integration, and is expanding the business scope to the AI field as well. In addition, their products are primarily sold to brand customers and distributors worldwide in a vast range of industries including restaurant & food, retail, DS & HM, health, hospital, entertainment and tourism among others.

Taiwan’s AI and the cyber industry is seizing upon market trends and the opportunities they provide to develop more integrated, expandable and customized products, which will make comprehensive smart information management and smarter life reality. Taiwan Excellence intends to ride this wave and make “Everyday Excellence” more than just a slogan. For more information, please refer to https://sites.google.com/taitra.org.tw/taiwan-ai-cyber/

*Based on the comparison with the USG series firewalls. Actual performance may vary depending on system configuration, network conditions, and activated applications.