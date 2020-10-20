The Rugby Foundation, From the Barrio Foundation, Announce International Alliance and Partnership

Los Angeles, CA, October 20, 2020: The Rugby Foundation and From the Barrio Foundation are advancing their shared vision to empower young people and adults. The two organizations launched a global engagement model designed to support education, adaptive sports, health and community engagement their publicist announced today.

Phil Klevorick, CEO of The Rugby Foundation, and Dr. Robert Renteria, Chairman of From the Barrio Foundation have more than 40 years of combined experience in serving youth, communities and countries.

With the partnership, the organizations are positioned to expand their national and international outreach, as well as increase the delivery of services and education.

“I’m passionate about using rugby, ethos, and the sport as a conduit for learning outside of the classroom,” Klevorick stated. “There is a massive need for leadership, mentorship, mental health options and direction. Our program is a powerful way to identify the underlying issues in an individual’s life and offer solutions, while also helping better communities,” he concluded.

Dr. Robert Renteria said this of the collaboration. “We partnered to fight for our kids, lift and build communities, states, and countries. Lives are changing for the better in real time. We are here to interrupt ‘the now issues’ that affect the entire world. That includes bullying, gangs, violence, drugs, suicide and school dropouts.”

The alliance represents no-cost, mentorship, activities, tools and resources. All are designed to positively impact youth and young adults in innovative and sustainable ways. They include:

– Community programs which support co-ed youth education and leadership development

– Women-focused development through training and mentorship

– Adaptive sport initiatives

– “From the Barrio” mentorship books and curriculum which resonates with the youth and adults

“From the Barrio and The Rugby Foundations use their enthusiasm and expertise to strengthen and inspire youth, young adults and their families,” stated Fran Briggs, publicist to the organizations. “The international collaboration is designed to make the program accessible to all participants regardless of age, race, religion, gender, culture or country. That’s noteworthy; particularly during this time of challenge.”

With community support, the From the Barrio Foundation and The Rugby Foundation are helping families around the globe. Individuals and organizations with interest in supporting the delivery of the program’s tools are invited to share their ideas. For more information, visit https://www.therugbyfoundation.org/contact-us, or https://www.fromthebarrio.com