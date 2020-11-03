The Van Gogh Museum at home with DHL

As a partner of the Van Gogh Museum, DHL Express facilitates worldwide delivery of purchases made in the Van Gogh Museum Shop and webstore. This means that all products inspired by Van Gogh’s works, and the corresponding stories, are available to everyone. DHL Express ensures the smoothest and most sustainable possible delivery, from the moment that the order is placed through to the – often eagerly anticipated – arrival of the parcel. Join us on your package’s journey leading up to the courier arriving at your door.

Sleeping under an Almond Blossom duvet, a family game of Van Gogh Monopoly, or braving the rain in a distinctive raincoat inspired by The Potato Eaters. This is just a small selection of the products that the Van Gogh Museum develops based on the legacy of Vincent van Gogh. All purchases support the museum, and each order is packaged in a print of one of Van Gogh’s masterpieces so that both receiving and opening the package is a memorable experience. A special gift for family far away, or a present to thank the neighbours? Your parcel’s journey is in good hands at DHL Express.

Sustainable and fast

Your package embarks on a sustainable journey with DHL. From a special Van Gogh delivery bike or an electric van, right through to the aeroplane. Throughout your parcel’s journey, DHL will be at its side and its CO2 emission will be offset. If you live in London-UK, your order will be delivered the following business day. Shipping to Mexico-city, after two business days. DHL’s worldwide network means that your order will arrive at the right address, fast.

DHL x Van Gogh Museum

In July 2020, DHL Express signed a three-year partnership with the Van Gogh Museum. DHL already delivered orders placed in the Van Gogh Museum webstore. This partnership means that DHL will cover all transport costs, and the express courier will offset the CO2 emissions via its GoGreen Climate Neutral Program.