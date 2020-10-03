UNIQLO opens its newest store at Vegas Mall, Dwarka

Global Japanese retailer UNIQLO today opened its newest store in Vegas Mall, Dwarka in New Delhi. The 15,000 square-foot stores will occupy two floors and promise a new shopping experience for the area with its thoughtful designs, high quality and functional products that are made for all. UNIQLO Vegas Mall will be the fourth store in India.

Commenting on the opening of the store, Tomohiko Sei, CEO UNIQLO India said, “October 2020 marks UNIQLO’s one year anniversary in the Indian market and we are thrilled to celebrate this with our new store launch. We are confident that UNIQLO’s highly functional and high-quality apparel that we call LifeWear will be loved by all. We have kept in mind the current situation and have taken all the necessary safety measures and precautions to ensure the safety of our customers and staff in order to have a great experience at the store.”

Harsh V Bansal & Kaval Kumar, Directors Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Tomohiko Sei, CEO UNIQLO India,

Funahashi Yuto, Store Manager UNIQLO Vegas Mall and Shubhlakshmi, Assistant Store Manager

UNIQLO Vegas Mall were present at the opening of the store.

The store will feature UNIQLO LifeWear, apparel inspired by life’s need for thoughtful and timeless

clothing available in a variety of colours and styles for people of all ages that comes from the

Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. The stores will offer the entire range of Fall and Winter products for men, women, kids and babies, such as its innovative and functional Ultra Light

Down (ULD) and HEATTECH garments, as well as products featuring premium fabrics, including

denim, Fleece, flannel shirts cashmere and more.

Opening hours: UNIQLO Vegas Mall, Dwarka will open every day from 11am to 10 pm.