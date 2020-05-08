VBit DC, a Subsidiary of VBit Technologies’, Closes a $1.1M Funding Round to Open One of the Largest Bitcoin Mining Data Centers in the World

Philadelphia: VBit DC, one of only a few US-based hosting hardware mining companies, announced its $1.1 million seed funding round led by angel fund Golden Age.

VBit DC will use the funding to begin the construction of a 200MW data center in Alberta, Canada. Once completed, VBit’s massive Alberta data center will be one of the largest data centers in the world dedicated solely to Bitcoin mining operations. The size of the center and access to inexpensive electricity will allow VBit DC to offer its customers increased mining efficiency and considerably better ROI than was previously possible.

VBit Technologies was founded in 2018 when a few crypto believers and aficionados came together and began exploring the concept of making crypto mining, and its incredible potential more accessible to the general public. Today, VBit is committed to its mission: Leveraging its cutting-edge data centers and equipment to help build efficient cryptocurrency mining operations that can be utilized by everyone. Since launching, VBit has helped around 3,000 customers, and its user growth has been exponential month over month, with users in many different countries.

Danh Vo, CEO, and Founder of VBit Technologies commented on what this will mean for the company, the Bitcoin mining community and, most importantly, for those who are yet to join it:

“We are thrilled to have the support and capital needed to accelerate our growth further. So far, we’ve been proud of how much our customers gained, and now we’re taking this to the next level. I am not only talking about the quantity of the Bitcoin they mined but the feeling of security, a stable stream of passive income which has tremendous value, especially in times like this.”

“We expect more people to join us as our new data center will make a change out there in terms of accessibility and clarity of ROI. Bitcoin mining has been opaque and seen as something ambiguous and murky for far too long. We are incredibly excited to offer something reachable, affordable, and efficient for a change that can make a real impact on peoples’ lives.” he continued.

About VBit Technologies:

VBit Technologies was founded in 2018 when a few crypto believers and aficionados came together and began exploring the concept of making crypto mining, and it’s incredible potential accessible to a bigger audience.

Our experienced founding team, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to helping our users is what has made VBit Technologies quickly take a position among industry leaders.

We believe that Bitcoin will become a mainstream asset and will increase substantially in value. VBit offers everyday people a turn-key bitcoin mining solution, enabling everyone to take advantage of the potential growth of Bitcoin. We sell bitcoin mining hardware and have partnered with professional data centers across the country to host this hardware. Through our services, everyone is able to participate in the crypto space regardless of their technical expertise level. We aim to become a full-service financial services company in the crypto space.

About VBit DC

Subsidiary of VBit Technologies founded in 2019. By pairing hyper-advanced North American-based data centers with the best mining equipment available from Bitmain and other top manufacturers, we’re able to drive maximum mining efficiency and ROI for our clients.

We currently operate out of state-of-the-art data centers in Colorado, and Alberta (Canada) . VBit’s Alberta data center is expandable to over 200MW and is one of the largest data centers dedicated to Bitcoin mining.

VBit Technologies’ US-based operations are designed for clients who seek a proven and reliable partner. Our facilities are registered with all appropriate government agencies and are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Danh Vo, founder and CEO

Danh is a serial entrepreneur with over 15 years of leadership experience. He started his first business, a computer manufacturing, and programming consulting company, at the age of 13. By the age of 15 he had a successful exit of over $1.6 million. Since then, he has focused on the finance and tech industry. Danh took an interest in the cryptocurrency markets in 2015, and using his ability to recognize patterns and trends he founded VBit Technologies to help everyone participate and benefit from the technology that is revolutionizing the financial industry.

About Golden Age

Golden Age is an angel investment fund that provides seed capital solutions to technology-driven businesses that are positioned to have a positive impact on people’s lives.