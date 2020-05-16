Venbridge Launches Online Platform to Simplify SR&ED Financing

Toronto, Canada: Venbridge, a Canadian venture debt fund, announced the launch of an online portal that enables founders to qualify for SR&ED financing in less than 5 minutes. By answering a few questions, entrepreneurs can find out if their companies qualify for venture debt and how much they qualify for.

Using artificial intelligence, the portal can determine a company’s eligibility and give applicants an instant estimate of the amount they qualify for. “We’re glad to be able to launch at a time where technology companies need capital most,” said Garron Helman, CEO of Venbridge. “Founders have to make a lot of hard decisions these days to cope with the financial implications of COVID-19 and SR&ED is an often untapped resource that they can leverage to increase their capital,” added Helman.

This launch is one of the steps Venbridge is taking to support growing tech companies that do not qualify for traditional bank loans or VC funding. “Access to capital is challenging under the current circumstance, our goal is to provide them with the cash they need to survive and thrive,” added Helman.

Venbridge’s approach to SR&ED Financing is to simplify the process so that founders can get funds exactly when they need them and focus on operations rather than worrying about raising funds.