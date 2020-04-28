Verndale Earns Market-Leading Sixth Episerver Specialization

Boston, MA, April 28, 2020: Verndale, a full-service customer experience agency headquartered in Boston, MA, has been awarded the elite Episerver Personalization Specialization. This is the sixth Episerver Specialization Verndale has earned, making them the first and only agency worldwide to garner all six coveted Episerver Specializations. This, along with their status as the only domestic Platinum Partner of both Episerver and Episerver’s newly acquired Insite software, further supports Verndale’s position as the market leader driving better outcomes across content and commerce with the Episerver platform.

Elizabeth Spranzani, EVP of Technology at Verndale expressed that, “Verndale’s achievement of all six Episerver Specialization classifications has truly been a team effort across a breadth of specialists including Technology Specialists, Digital Strategists, Commerce Experts, DevOps, Creative, and Sales. The only way to reach this pinnacle is through deep experience across a myriad of solutions for several years and we appreciate Episerver’s acknowledgement of our expertise and commitment to the platform.”

This most recent Personalization Specialization was gained from Verndale’s work in establishing expertise in Idio, an Episerver company that allows companies to deliver personalized content experiences to their customers. Verndale also recently achieved the Episerver B2B Commerce Specialization in recognition of their breadth of experience implementing commerce solutions for B2B manufacturers, distributors, and specialty retailers.

Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale, said that “I’d like to congratulate our team for working diligently to achieve this Episerver specialization in Personalization. This distinction, along with our other specializations, shows our commitment to mastery of every area of the Episerver solution set. We’re honored to be the only agency partner to be awarded six out of six Episerver specializations and look forward to the continued value we can bring to our Episerver clients.”