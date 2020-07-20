Vietjet continues to conduct repatriation flights, paving its way for international services’ resumption

(New Delhi, July 20, 2020) – Following the direction of the Vietnamese government, Vietjet has cooperated with relevant Vietnamese agencies within the country and overseas to bring Vietnamese citizens home in response to the citizens’ wishes and in line with the country’s quarantine capacity.

On July 18, Vietjet operated an international flight bringing 240 Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines back home safely. In July, Vietjet has also operated three other repatriation flights from Singapore, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The airline is expected to operate four more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home from the Philippines, Russia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Myanmar in the coming time.

Passengers on the repatriation flight are categorized in the priority group, including children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, people with health problems, workers with expired labor contracts with no accommodation, students without residence due to dormitory closure and other particular difficult circumstances.

Vietjet expects to bring nearly 10,000 Vietnamese citizens abroad safely back home, fully complying with entry requirements, and quarantine upon arrival. All Vietjet flights are in accordance with supreme global standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to ensure the safety of all passengers and crews before, during, and after the flights.

In the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Vietjet had quickly launched a campaign to repatriate passengers with many free flights and one-way ferry flights to bring Vietnamese and foreign citizens back home. All of the passengers, cabin crew, vehicles, and aircraft are completely safe. Besides, Vietjet also participated in transporting thousands of tons of essential goods, medical equipment and donated more than 2.5 million medical masks to the people of the UK, France, Germany, and the US to support the countries in preventing and repelling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the results of repatriation flights, Vietjet will continue to work closely with the authorities and the Government to adjust the flight frequencies under the actual situation; increase repatriation and commercial flights to bring Vietnamese citizens back home. Currently, the airline has completed preparations to resume international flights and been awaiting official approval from the Government.