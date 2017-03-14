SINGAPORE: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that the Company’s Asia Pacific region was awarded the prestigious IAIR Regional Company of the Year Award for leadership in Healthcare Solutions. IAIR (International Alternative Investment Review) is one of the fastest growing magazines worldwide concerning sustainable investment in the global economy and awards its Regional Company of the Year award to companies that exhibit excellence in sustainability, business results, leadership, green initiatives, strategic development, quality of service, innovation and employee training.

“We are honored to be recognized as a company with an emphasis on leadership in the Asia Pacific region,” said Sang Yi, President of the Zimmer Biomet Asia Pacific region. “At Zimmer Biomet, the leadership team is committed to building a positive work environment leveraging the Company’s shared values to empower employees. Support from leaders and managers, as well as teamwork at all levels within the organization, are part of the winning strategies that we have adopted to drive the Company’s success. Our growth and business success depend on our people. We work hard to develop leaders who can engage, motivate and inspire others to deliver exceptional results.”

The IAIR AWARDS® program selects its winners from a panel of candidates reviewed by a scientific committee formed by IAIR and a team of dedicated economic, financial and legal journalists from more than 50 countries around the world. The IAIR Regional Company of the Year distinction is awarded to outstanding companies that support exceptional leadership development and maintain a strong focus on the future, regardless of the current business climate.

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.