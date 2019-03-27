100% Placements by XAHR, XUB

Xavier School of Human Resource Management (XAHR), offering an MBA in Human Resource Management, under Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB) has successfully concluded its placement program, ‘Xuberance 2019’, by securing placements for all 123 students of the class of 2017-19.

This season witnessed students receiving offers from 67 companies across various industries, out of which 37 were new recruiters. 19 students of the batch were awarded PPO/PPIs. Maximum jobs were offered by the Manufacturing industry, followed by IT and ITeS, Consulting, BFSI, and FMCG. D.E Shaw emerged as the highest paymaster, with an offer of Rs.27.5 lakhs per annum, which accounts for a 30% increase in the highest salary offered as compared to the previous year. The average salary stands at Rs.12.75 lakhs per annum, up from 11.88 lakhs per annum last year. The median salary figure is Rs.12.20 lakhs per annum, and the average salary for the top 50 students is Rs.15.50 lakhs per annum.

Some of the leading companies that XAHR played host to, include, Deloitte, Cognizant Business Consulting, GAIL, Reliance, Titan, Godrej, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Bank, Capgemini, Ernst & Young, IBM, Vedanta, ITC Limited, Salesforce, TATA Advanced Systems, Zee Media, Philips Lighting, UltraTech Cement, Walmart, Apollo Munich, and Ambuja Cement, L&T, TATA Steel, Arcesium, HDFC Life, GMR Group, JK Organization, Murugappa Group, Bajaj Allianz, Future Generali Life Insurance, Manipal Education and Medical Group, Right Management, Vito Altor, Wipro, Garware Technical Fibres, and Maruti Suzuki, among others.

The placements bear testimony to the high-quality education and training imparted at Xavier School of Human Resource Management, and the level of preparedness that the students exhibit. The recruitment of students in varied roles across various sectors speaks volumes of the success of the institution over the years.