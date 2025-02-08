Historic F1® Launch Car Hits the Auction Block Before Exclusive London Premiere

[8th February 2025] – The F1® car that will be used by Stake F1® Team KICK Sauber to unveil their 2025 livery at the F1® 75 event, is being made available for one lucky collector to own via an exclusive online auction hosted by F1® Authentics.

The F1® car was made in-house by the team at Memento Exclusives – who manage F1® Authentics under licence of F1® – in the heart of Motorsport Valley and has been kept under strict lock and key for the months leading up to the O2 Arena event.

During the celebratory launch taking place on 18th February, the team drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto – who both join the team for the 2025 season – alongside CTO & COO of Sauber Motorsport, Mattia Binotto, will unveil the striking car on stage in front of a live crowd of thousands, with millions watching around the globe. The event – which also celebrates F1®’s 75th anniversary – will see all ten race teams for the first time ever reveal their new cars together ahead of the season.

The launch car will be available to bid on through F1® Authentics’ upgraded auction and will be one of first items to go live on the new platform. Throughout the year, the auction will feature a host of exciting and exclusive products, including show cars, simulators, racewear, re-engineered items, race used helmets, and even ex-F1 race cars.

The new auction platform will use the latest technology to provide customers with the smoothest bidding experience. The lot will open on 11th February, prior to the F1® 75 event, allowing collectors to place bids before its big reveal.

Stake F1® Team KICK Sauber has held a partnership with Memento Exclusives for many seasons (through its numerous brands) and have trusted the memorabilia specialist with the manufacturing of it launch cars and show cars for several years.

The show car was built in the Memento Exclusives race bays, in collaboration with the race team to ensure absolute authenticity through CAD data and designs.

Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives (F1® Authentics) commented:

“We are proud to continue strengthening our partnership with Stake F1® Team KICK Sauber, having worked with them for many years now. This launch car auction offers fans and collectors the chance to own a genuine piece of history, which will feature at the inaugural event held at O2 Arena. This is the first time all ten teams have unveiled their liveries in one place, so to be contributing one of the featured cars is an honour.”

Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Sauber Motorsport stated:

“We are thrilled to offer fans and collectors alike the opportunity to acquire a truly unique piece of F1® history. Collaborating with Memento Exclusives to bring this car to life has been an incredible experience, and their commitment to detail ensures that it embodies the precision and craftsmanship that define Formula One. Through F1® Authentics, we are excited to launch this exclusive auction, giving collectors a rare chance to be part of the fabric of our sport. We look forward to unveiling this car and our new livery at the O2 Arena, marking the beginning of an exciting new season for the team.”