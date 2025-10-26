Which states hit drivers with the biggest speeding tickets?

Speeding tickets are the most common traffic citation in the U.S. and one of the most dreaded. While most drivers are familiar with the sting of seeing flashing blue lights in their rearview mirror, few realize how much that momentary mistake can cost depending on where they live.
A new study by Alana’s Bail Bonds reveals just how much the price of putting the pedal to the metal varies across America. By analyzing official state fine schedules for drivers caught going 15 mph over the speed limit, the most common speeding violation nationwide, the study ranks all 50 states and Washington, D.C. from the priciest to the cheapest for traffic offenders.
And the results might shock even the most cautious commuters, as in some states, the cost of a ticket could rival a monthly car payment.
Nevada drivers face the biggest hit, with Florida and Arizona making top 3
At the top of the list is Nevada, where getting caught driving 15 mph over the limit will cost you $290. The Silver State’s steep fines might come as no surprise to frequent travelers along the open desert highways surrounding Las Vegas and Reno, where local law enforcement is known to take speeding seriously.
With many long, straight stretches of road encouraging drivers to push past the limit, it seems the high fines are designed to keep motorists in check and perhaps to deter the influx of speeding tourists heading to Sin City.
Next up is Florida, where the same violation will set you back $254. Despite its reputation for sunny skies and laid-back living, the Sunshine State doesn’t take kindly to speeders, particularly on its busy interstates like I-95 and I-75, where strict enforcement helps reduce high-speed crashes.
In third place, Arizona fines drivers $251 for exceeding the limit by 15 mph. Arizona’s wide desert highways may tempt drivers to push the gas pedal, but with extensive speed camera networks in cities like Phoenix and Tucson, you’re more likely to get caught than you think.
The rest of the top 10
From Texas ($245) and California ($234) to New York ($230) and Georgia ($223), many of the largest and most populous states in the U.S. dominate the top 10. These states have heavy traffic volumes and higher accident rates, which may help explain why they enforce stricter penalties for speeding.
North Carolina ranks 8th at $218, followed by Rhode Island ($205) and Hawaii ($197). While Hawaii’s fine might seem modest compared to Nevada’s, the islands’ strict driving laws and small road networks make enforcement especially impactful — speeding is as frowned upon as it is costly.
The Cheapest States for Speeding
On the opposite end of the spectrum, New Mexico offers some mercy for lead-footed drivers. There, a 15-mph-over ticket costs just $30, making it the most affordable in the country. Close behind are North Dakota ($45), Washington ($58), and Montana ($70) — all wide-open states with less congested roads, where local laws often reflect a more relaxed approach to moderate speeding.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), speeding contributes to nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in the U.S. each year. States with higher traffic density or longer highway networks tend to implement tougher fines in an effort to curb dangerous driving habits and keep road fatalities in check.
Studies from AAA and NHTSA also show that financial deterrents, like hefty fines, are among the most effective ways to reduce repeat offenses, though they often hit low-income drivers hardest. Some states, like California, have even debated implementing income-based fines, similar to systems used in parts of Europe, to make penalties more equitable.
Full list of US states where speeding tickets cost the most:
|
Rank
|
State
|
Cost for Speeding 15 mph Over
|
1
|
Nevada
|
$290
|
2
|
Florida
|
$254
|
3
|
Arizona
|
$251
|
4
|
Texas
|
$245
|
5
|
California
|
$234
|
6
|
New York
|
$230
|
7
|
Georgia
|
$223
|
8
|
North Carolina
|
$218
|
9
|
Rhode Island
|
$205
|
10
|
Hawaii
|
$197
|
11
|
Mississippi
|
$197
|
12
|
Arkansas
|
$192
|
13
|
Connecticut
|
$191
|
14
|
Wyoming
|
$190
|
15
|
Alabama
|
$178
|
16
|
Oklahoma
|
$178
|
17
|
Iowa
|
$176
|
18
|
Wisconsin
|
$175
|
19
|
Kentucky
|
$173
|
20
|
South Carolina
|
$171
|
21
|
Maine
|
$170
|
22
|
Louisiana
|
$168
|
23
|
Indiana
|
$167
|
24
|
Oregon
|
$165
|
25
|
Tennessee
|
$164
|
26
|
West Virginia
|
$162
|
27
|
Utah
|
$160
|
28
|
Colorado
|
$151
|
29
|
Vermont
|
$151
|
30
|
Massachusetts
|
$150
|
31
|
Kansas
|
$148
|
32
|
Michigan
|
$147
|
33
|
Minnesota
|
$145
|
34
|
Pennsylvania
|
$142
|
35
|
Virginia
|
$141
|
36
|
South Dakota
|
$138
|
37
|
Alaska
|
$130
|
38
|
Ohio
|
$126
|
39
|
Illinois
|
$120
|
40
|
Delaware
|
$117
|
41
|
New Jersey
|
$106
|
42
|
Missouri
|
$103
|
43
|
District of Columbia
|
$100
|
44
|
New Hampshire
|
$93
|
45
|
Idaho
|
$90
|
46
|
Maryland
|
$90
|
47
|
Nebraska
|
$75
|
48
|
Montana
|
$70
|
49
|
Washington
|
$58
|
50
|
North Dakota
|
$45
|
51
|
New Mexico
|
$30
Methodology
The study analyzed official state government data on speeding fines and court costs for drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, the most common traffic violation in the U.S. States were then ranked from highest to lowest total cost, combining base fines and any additional mandatory fees.
Source
Official government documents (for each US state)