Which states hit drivers with the biggest speeding tickets?

Speeding tickets are the most common traffic citation in the U.S. and one of the most dreaded. While most drivers are familiar with the sting of seeing flashing blue lights in their rearview mirror, few realize how much that momentary mistake can cost depending on where they live.

A new study by Alana’s Bail Bonds reveals just how much the price of putting the pedal to the metal varies across America. By analyzing official state fine schedules for drivers caught going 15 mph over the speed limit, the most common speeding violation nationwide, the study ranks all 50 states and Washington, D.C. from the priciest to the cheapest for traffic offenders.

And the results might shock even the most cautious commuters, as in some states, the cost of a ticket could rival a monthly car payment.

Nevada drivers face the biggest hit, with Florida and Arizona making top 3

At the top of the list is Nevada, where getting caught driving 15 mph over the limit will cost you $290. The Silver State’s steep fines might come as no surprise to frequent travelers along the open desert highways surrounding Las Vegas and Reno, where local law enforcement is known to take speeding seriously.

With many long, straight stretches of road encouraging drivers to push past the limit, it seems the high fines are designed to keep motorists in check and perhaps to deter the influx of speeding tourists heading to Sin City.

Next up is Florida, where the same violation will set you back $254. Despite its reputation for sunny skies and laid-back living, the Sunshine State doesn’t take kindly to speeders, particularly on its busy interstates like I-95 and I-75, where strict enforcement helps reduce high-speed crashes.

In third place, Arizona fines drivers $251 for exceeding the limit by 15 mph. Arizona’s wide desert highways may tempt drivers to push the gas pedal, but with extensive speed camera networks in cities like Phoenix and Tucson, you’re more likely to get caught than you think.

The rest of the top 10

From Texas ($245) and California ($234) to New York ($230) and Georgia ($223), many of the largest and most populous states in the U.S. dominate the top 10. These states have heavy traffic volumes and higher accident rates, which may help explain why they enforce stricter penalties for speeding.

North Carolina ranks 8th at $218, followed by Rhode Island ($205) and Hawaii ($197). While Hawaii’s fine might seem modest compared to Nevada’s, the islands’ strict driving laws and small road networks make enforcement especially impactful — speeding is as frowned upon as it is costly.

The Cheapest States for Speeding

On the opposite end of the spectrum, New Mexico offers some mercy for lead-footed drivers. There, a 15-mph-over ticket costs just $30, making it the most affordable in the country. Close behind are North Dakota ($45), Washington ($58), and Montana ($70) — all wide-open states with less congested roads, where local laws often reflect a more relaxed approach to moderate speeding.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), speeding contributes to nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in the U.S. each year. States with higher traffic density or longer highway networks tend to implement tougher fines in an effort to curb dangerous driving habits and keep road fatalities in check.

Studies from AAA and NHTSA also show that financial deterrents, like hefty fines, are among the most effective ways to reduce repeat offenses, though they often hit low-income drivers hardest. Some states, like California, have even debated implementing income-based fines, similar to systems used in parts of Europe, to make penalties more equitable.

Full list of US states where speeding tickets cost the most:

Rank State Cost for Speeding 15 mph Over 1 Nevada $290 2 Florida $254 3 Arizona $251 4 Texas $245 5 California $234 6 New York $230 7 Georgia $223 8 North Carolina $218 9 Rhode Island $205 10 Hawaii $197 11 Mississippi $197 12 Arkansas $192 13 Connecticut $191 14 Wyoming $190 15 Alabama $178 16 Oklahoma $178 17 Iowa $176 18 Wisconsin $175 19 Kentucky $173 20 South Carolina $171 21 Maine $170 22 Louisiana $168 23 Indiana $167 24 Oregon $165 25 Tennessee $164 26 West Virginia $162 27 Utah $160 28 Colorado $151 29 Vermont $151 30 Massachusetts $150 31 Kansas $148 32 Michigan $147 33 Minnesota $145 34 Pennsylvania $142 35 Virginia $141 36 South Dakota $138 37 Alaska $130 38 Ohio $126 39 Illinois $120 40 Delaware $117 41 New Jersey $106 42 Missouri $103 43 District of Columbia $100 44 New Hampshire $93 45 Idaho $90 46 Maryland $90 47 Nebraska $75 48 Montana $70 49 Washington $58 50 North Dakota $45 51 New Mexico $30

Methodology

The study analyzed official state government data on speeding fines and court costs for drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, the most common traffic violation in the U.S. States were then ranked from highest to lowest total cost, combining base fines and any additional mandatory fees.

