3 Bitcoin Indicators You Probably Didn’t Know About

Since its inception in 2009, bitcoin has attracted investors and analysts looking for more models to help them interpret market behavior.

While some indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages are widely recognized as analysts’ companions, we have less popular tools that provide unique insights into bitcoin’s price action.

Read on to learn about three unique bitcoin indicators, how they work, and why investors rely on them to make informed decisions.

The Bitcoin Power Law

The Bitcoin Power Law differs from traditional price models. Instead of assuming linear or exponential growth, it follows a logarithmic progression, defining bitcoin’s price within upper and lower bands.

This approach smooths out volatility while maintaining a structured outlook. Unlike simple trendlines, the bitcoin power law chart adapts to bitcoin’s cyclical nature, making it an invaluable tool for long-term analysis.

The power law states that bitcoin’s price follows a logarithmic regression curve over time. The equation takes the form:

Price=a×TimebPrice = a \times Time^b

Where:

a is a scaling factor.

b is an exponent dictating bitcoin’s growth rate.

Time represents bitcoin’s age in days.

This model suggests that bitcoin’s price oscillates within a predictable range, bounded by a supporting lower band and a resistance upper band. Deviations outside these bounds often signal buying or selling opportunities.

Why Investors Use It

The Bitcoin Power Law provides long-term investors with price expectations. Instead of short-term speculation, it helps assess whether bitcoin is overvalued or undervalued based on historical trends.

Undervalued phase: Long-term accumulation becomes attractive when bitcoin’s price nears the lower bound.

Overvalued phase: When bitcoin approaches the upper bound, it may indicate excessive hype and potential corrections.

This method offers a structured perspective, helping investors avoid emotional trading based on short-term fluctuations.

MVRV Z-Score

The MVRV Z-Score is a unique metric that helps investors identify bitcoin’s market cycles by analyzing its fair value. Unlike standard price-based indicators, the MVRV Z-Score incorporates on-chain data to determine whether bitcoin is overvalued or undervalued relative to its historical performance.

The MVRV Z-Score measures the ratio between bitcoin’s Market Value (MV) and Realized Value (RV). Here’s a breakdown of these components:

Market Value (MV): The current market capitalization, calculated by multiplying the total circulating supply of bitcoin by its current price.

Realized Value (RV): Instead of using the current price, RV calculates the value of bitcoin based on the price it was last moved on-chain. This eliminates noise from short-term speculation.

Z-Score: A statistical measurement that quantifies how far the market value deviates from the realized value in standard deviations.

The formula for the MVRV Z-Score is:

MVRV Z-Score=Market Value−Realized ValueStandard Deviation of Market ValueMVRV\ Z\text{-}Score = \frac{Market\ Value – Realized\ Value}{\text{Standard Deviation of Market Value}}

Why Investors Use It

The MVRV Z-Score highlights extreme market conditions:

Overvalued zone: When the Z-Score is significantly above zero, it indicates that bitcoin is overvalued, often aligning with market tops.

Undervalued Zone: When the Z-Score falls below zero, bitcoin is undervalued, frequently corresponding to market bottoms.

This tool is especially useful for long-term investors who want to time entries and exits during bitcoin’s boom-and-bust cycles.

Hash Ribbons

The Hash Ribbons indicator focuses on bitcoin’s mining ecosystem rather than price action. It captures periods of miner capitulation and recovery, offering insights into market health and potential buying opportunities.

Hash Ribbons analyze bitcoin’s hashrate—the total computational power dedicated to mining—using two simple moving averages (SMAs): the 30-Day SMA of Hashrate for short-term trends and 60-Day SMA of Hashrate for the long-term trend.

Key signals arise from the interaction between these two SMAs:

Miner capitulation: When the 30-day SMA drops below the 60-day SMA, it signals that miners are turning off their rigs due to unprofitable conditions. This often coincides with a period of selling pressure in the market.

Miner recovery: When the 30-day SMA crosses back above the 60-day SMA, it indicates that miners are coming back online, reflecting improved profitability and market recovery.

Why Investors Use It

Hash Ribbons provide a distinct perspective by linking bitcoin’s market dynamics to its mining fundamentals. Investors use this indicator to:

Identify capitulation phases that often precede market bottoms.

Time entries during miner recovery phases, which historically align with price rebounds.

For example, past Hash Ribbon buy signals have corresponded with significant upward trends, making it a favorite among long-term investors.

Why Do These Indicators Matter?

Each of these indicators offers a unique perspective on bitcoin’s market:

Bitcoin Power Law: Uses logarithmic progression to smooth out price volatility while showing the trend.

MVRV Z-Score: Combines market and on-chain data to identify overvaluation or undervaluation.

Hash Ribbons: Bridges the gap between mining fundamentals and market behavior.

Using these tools, investors can make data-driven decisions, navigating bitcoin’s volatility with greater confidence. While no single indicator guarantees success, these lesser-known metrics provide valuable insights that complement traditional analysis.

