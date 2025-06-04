Bitcoin Hovers Near All-Time High as Stablecoin Balances on Exchanges Rise

Bitcoin (BTC) ended the week at approximately $105,700, representing a 3.1% decline from the previous week’s close of around $109,050. This negative price movement was accompanied by modest outflows from BTC spot ETFs, which recorded about $150 million in net redemptions, breaking a streak of six consecutive weeks of positive inflows. Despite this, total net inflows since inception remain near record highs, currently standing at roughly $44.4 billion.

BTC reserves on exchanges continue to decline, while reserves for major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) have stabilised following significant drops in recent months. In contrast, stablecoin reserves on exchanges are on the rise, now reaching their highest levels in years. This trend points to a greater likelihood of fresh capital deployment and increasing demand, rather than widespread profit-taking at this stage.

The market-value-to-realised-value (MVRV) ratio for Bitcoin currently stands at around 2.2. This metric measures the scale of unrealised profit held by investors and offers insights into market cycle positioning. Historically, MVRV values above 3.7 have aligned with cycle tops. The current data suggests we may be approaching a peak, though not quite there yet.

If the current cycle continues to mirror historical patterns, we could soon witness a shift similar to what occurred in previous cycles. BTC dominance may have already peaked, or be near its peak, and could begin to decline over the coming months, creating space for altcoins to gain traction. To date, altcoins have underperformed in comparison to past bull markets.

In such a scenario, we may also see a decline in the percentage of long-term BTC holders. This group includes holders who have not moved their Bitcoin for over 155 days, and they currently represent approximately 75% of the total BTC supply. As cycles approach their peak, long-term holders typically start to realise profits, resulting in a drop in this metric, while the proportion of short-term holders tends to increase accordingly.

Simultaneously, BTC dominance could decrease as liquidity rotates into altcoins, a pattern typical of the later stages of a bull market. If the current cycle unfolds in line with previous ones, the coming months could see this dynamic play out, potentially culminating in a cycle peak followed by the onset of an altseason, which historically represents the final phase of a bull market.

The data referenced in this announcement were compiled from reputable sources, including Binance, Glassnode, TradingView, CryptoQuant, TheBlockData, CCData and others by Fineqia’s dedicated in-house research department.