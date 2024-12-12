How to buy crypto debit card: useful tips for new traders

With each year, the crypto trading world continues to expand and becomes even more accessible to ordinary users: the availability of educational materials and video lessons helps new traders to understand basic principles with minimum effort. Several years ago you had to possess a great deal of technical knowledge to buy digital assets, whereas at present you can do it with a couple of clicks and buy crypto debit card in a matter of seconds.

A debit card is probably the easiest and fastest option to buy cryptocurrency – you do not need to use bank transfers and can handle a transaction familiarly and quickly. Nevertheless, choosing the right exchange platform is a major key to success and we have prepared a list of platforms that are worthy of your attention in 2024.

Why is it advantageous to buy crypto debit card?

It is simple and accessible to the majority of users: forget about complicated procedures and bank transactions, you only have to prepare your card information and input all necessary data. Transactions are executed instantly: bank transfers sometimes can take hours if not days, while buying crypto with a debit card usually is instantaneous. And speed is a major key point when it comes to cryptocurrency trading. Safety: if a platform accepts debit card payments, then most likely it has high-level security, including encryption and 2FA.

What to consider when choosing a crypto exchange platform?

Reputation and security: study information about the history of the platform, reviews and articles in financial journals.

Fees: a very important point to pay attention to, as each platform has its fees, and some platforms charge additional money when you buy crypto debit card.

List of supported cryptocurrencies: always check which digital currency is available on the platform of your choice. Some platforms offer only popular currencies like Bitcoin or Ether, while others have a selection of rare altcoins.

Interface: nothing complicates the trading process more than a non-intuitive interface, especially if you are a beginner.

What are the best exchange platforms to buy crypto with a debit card?

Binance is always on the top of the list as the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform with a great selection of currencies for trading and transaction fees starting from just 1.8%. This platform is suitable for active traders and users who have some experience in the trading world.

Coinbase can be an ideal choice for newcomers, who are just starting to get acquainted with crypto, as it has a simple interface, and offers a list of bonuses for new users, including cashback, yet the commission fees are higher and are around 3.5%

Cryto.com is another option highly recommended to be explored by new users with cashback for the first purchase and promotion campaigns.

Kraken exchange platform offers a range of advanced trading tools and may become a great choice for more experienced traders.

After I have selected the platform what are the next steps to buy crypto debit card?

Account registration and verification: the procedure is simple and does not differ from registering an account on any other app or social media. However, to verify your account you have to provide a valid ID to confirm your identity.

Add a credit/debit card: upload the details of your card in the payment methods section and add your card.

Select crypto from the list: after you have selected the desired digital asset, you specify the amount you want to buy and confirm the purchase with the debit card as the payment method.

After the payment is completed, the digital funds will be available on your trading account and the process will not take more than a couple of minutes.

More and more crypto exchange platforms offer to buy crypto debit card, and the process has become convenient enough due to technological advances and high competition levels among the exchanges.