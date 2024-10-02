Keabank Unveils USD Payment Processing and Blockchain-Based Banking Innovations

Synthetic neobank concept, mobile app release, and more discussed at IFX EXPO Cyprus 2024

Cyprus, 2nd October 2024 — Keabank, a fintech solutions hub known for its neobank crypto platform, global payments, and blockchain-driven banking solutions, has announced a key development in its growth strategy: the integration of USD payment processing into its expanding global infrastructure. This move underscores Keabank’s commitment to offering comprehensive financial services that blend traditional currency with innovative blockchain solutions.

Expanding USD Payment Processing

At the IFX EXPO Cyprus 2024, where Keabank participated as a Gold Sponsor, the company announced its direction to incorporate seamless USD payment processing to their services. This integration strengthens Keabank’s global payments infrastructure, enabling businesses and individuals to manage both fiat and crypto transactions in one unified platform. By supporting USD payments, Keabank enhances its offerings to meet the diverse financial needs of clients worldwide.

Blockchain-Based Banking: Synthetic Neobank Initiative

Keabank also used the platform of IFX EXPO to unveil its visionary project—the development of the world’s first Synthetic Blockchain Neobank. Positioned at the cutting edge of financial innovation, this neobank concept aims to reimagine how financial institutions operate by embedding blockchain at the core of banking services.

Mark Berkovich, CEO of Keabank, shared his bold vision:

“The Synthetic Blockchain Neobank isn’t just an update to the traditional banking model—it’s a complete transformation. By leveraging blockchain, we can deliver unprecedented levels of transparency, security, and efficiency, disrupting the current banking system and paving the way for the future of finance.”

Key features of the Synthetic Blockchain Neobank include:

Payment Operations: Utilizing smart contracts to ensure transparent and precise control over funds.

Compliance and KYC Processes: Enhancing security by storing critical compliance data on the blockchain.

Currency Exchange Operations: Maintaining transparency with real-time, blockchain-based reserve tracking.

Although still in the planning stages, this initiative is expected to take 2-3 years to fully develop, with Keabank building the foundational technology to support a future bank powered entirely by blockchain.

Mobile App for Enhanced Accessibility

In line with its broader strategy to make financial services more accessible, Keabank also announced plans to launch a mobile app that will allow users to manage their finances directly from their devices. Currently under development, the app will provide a seamless digital experience, empowering clients to handle their financial activities with ease and convenience.

With the introduction of USD payment processing, the development of its Synthetic Blockchain Neobank, and the forthcoming mobile app, Keabank continues to set the pace for innovation in both traditional and blockchain-driven financial services.