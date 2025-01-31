What should we look forward to in the crypto industry in 2025?

While the year is still fresh, crypto conversations are all over the world. People are still reflecting on the fact that Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 mark at the end of last year. The crypto market cap also hit an all-time high record of over US$3.7 trillion in its 15 years of existence. Such factors have left crypto traders and investors keenly watching the trends in the crypto space this year with a somewhat optimistic approach.

Actually, based on statistics, it is expected that the crypto market value will double and the trading volume will triple this year. But where are such predictions stemming from? While knowing what lies ahead in this highly volatile market is impossible, some factors seem to back up the predictions. They include an increased adoption rate in crypto, government support, tech advancements and many more. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Government support

As the crypto industry expands, governments are beginning to realize just how much potential it has for their economic growth. They are showing their support in several ways, such as increasing the approval of more cryptocurrency ETFs, which have made it easier for people to invest in the crypto market without necessarily owning them. This has been more evident in markets like the US, Europe and Asia. Actually, more EFT applications are still under review, showing the growing interest from institutions in regulated crypto investment products.

Having Trump as the US president could also be a major turning point for cryptocurrencies, given his pro-crypto stance. In fact, the Trump Coin took off after his inauguration as excitement grew around different crypto assets. He also put some measures in place after his inauguration to support the use of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Governments are also establishing clear and comprehensive guidelines around crypto to provide greater security for investors and businesses in the field. Didn’t we see that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s new leadership recently formed a task force that is dedicated to creating a regulatory framework for digital assets? In fact, according to Binance’s CEO, the crypto market will hit a new all-time high this year because of such positive regulatory moves in the US.

Increased adoption of cryptocurrencies

It is expected that in 2025, more people will embrace crypto in their day-to-day activities, whether making online or offline purchases or even paying for a vacation. Actually, as of last year, the UAE was leading in crypto adoption rates, with about 30.4% of the population using cryptocurrency.

Things are already looking up this year because ever since Donald Trump won the US presidential elections, the number of people who actively use major blockchain networks daily has hit over 18.5 million. Plus, companies like Tesla and AMC are already accepting crypto payments, which sets an example for others to follow suit.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world assets are expected to grow significantly this year. People are getting more comfortable with the idea that they can lend and borrow money or make payments without depending on traditional financial institutions. Actually, the DeFi market is expected to see an average revenue per user of US$7.0 this year.

The tokenized RWAs have increased liquidity and brought about new investment opportunities in the crypto market, attracting several investors from different industries. Can you imagine you can now invest in tangible assets like real estate, gold and so on as digital tokens on the blockchain?

This has made DeFi more stable and appealing to a wider audience by giving people the confidence that they can trade with diverse assets or even use them as collateral for loans.

Technological advancements

Now that blockchain technology is the heart behind crypto, developers have been constantly working on it to make crypto transactions faster and more secure. In 2025, we are looking forward to big improvements that will make cryptos even more practical for everyday use, like paying for your coffee.

Innovations like Layer 2 scaling solutions are speeding up transactions and reducing costs by processing transactions on secondary networks to allow the main chain to focus on security and consensus validation. Some of the solutions that have already been implemented include the Lightning network and Optimistic Rollup in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

AI is also being integrated with crypto to offer you personalized solutions that can improve your trading experience. AI agents are making crypto transactions less complex for you by automating some tasks and giving you data-driven insights. Research recently showed that AI agents were doing better than traditional trading bots, especially because of their processing speeds and ability to learn and adapt.

Security protocols have been enhanced, too, to protect you and your data from the rising cyber-attacks that are majorly targeting crypto platforms. For example, multi-signature digital wallets are becoming a norm because they require multiple approvals before a transaction is completed, thus adding an extra layer of security. Zero-knowledge proofs also improve your safety by allowing you to validate transactions without revealing personal data.

As we have seen, there is much to expect from the crypto industry in 2025. Crypto adoption is increasing as more businesses integrate crypto into their daily transactions. The support from the government and tech developments that have made transactions faster and safer are getting more people interested in the industry. Being a highly volatile market, we cannot certainly tell what trajectory the industry will take this year, but we hope for the best.