⁠Suyu announces the launch of India’s first Astaxanthin-infused Skincare Collection

India, 2024

SUYU- India’s first Superfoods Based Organic Skincare Brand, is proud to announce the launch of India’s first “Astaxanthin Skincare range”. Suyu’s new collection reflects its focus on clean, sustainable products made with nature’s best ingredients.

The key ingredient in this line is Astaxanthin, known as the “king of antioxidants.” It’s a powerful skincare ingredient sourced from micro-algae and is 6000 times stronger than Vitamin C. Its strong antioxidant effects make it great for improving skin health and vitality.

This new line addresses different skincare needs with effective and unique formulas. It includes products like the Astaxanthin Advanced Repair Day Serum, Antioxidant Night Face Elixir, and Illuminating Night Serum among others.

Each product uses the powerful antioxidant Astaxanthin, along with superfoods like Reishi, Shiitake, and Chaga, to refresh and restore the skin.