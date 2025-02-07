10 Strangest Interview Questions Companies Actually Ask, And How To Answer Them

All job seekers have answers prepared for the obvious questions, like “Why do you want to work at this company?” and “Where do you see yourself in ten years?” However, interviewers don’t always stick to the script, and they ask questions that might seem absurd or comical. But as well as trying to keep you on your toes, these questions all serve a practical purpose in one way or another.

Tim Brown, the founder of Hook Agency, a company that provides digital marketing services like web design, SEO, and content marketing, has answered his fair share of odd interview questions over the years. “I once got asked what I would do if aliens invaded Earth!” he says. “But what that interviewer actually wanted to know was how I would handle a crisis.”

So, why do interviewers really ask what type of animal you’d be or how many cows there are in Canada? Below, Tim explains the reasoning behind these odd questions and shows you how to ace them.

“How Many Basketballs Would Fit In This Room?”

Company: Google

At first glance, this question seems absurd – why would anyone fill a room with basketballs? But in reality, this question is trying to test your logical reasoning and estimation skills.

“Forget why anyone would do such a thing and think: how big is a basketball? How many would fit along each wall? How many would it take to reach the ceiling? You can multiply from there,” says Tim. “Interviewers often use different versions of this question and change the item in question, but this method will work for any item.”

“If You Were A Tree, What Kind Of Tree Would You Be And Why?”

Company: Cisco

This question and its variations – for example, what kind of pizza, animal, boat, etc. would you be – are all about assessing your personality and how you perceive yourself. What you pick tells an interviewer a lot about you. Are you a tall, strong oak or a flexible willow? This question helps interviewers assess your fit for their business, so be honest.

“How Would You Explain A Database In Three Sentences To Your Eight-Year-Old Nephew?”

Company: Goldman Sachs

Many people think using complex words and detailed descriptions makes them sound smart, but actually, one of the hardest things to do is describe something complex in a simple, easy-to-understand way. This question aims to assess how you communicate ideas and whether you can effectively explain something complex to someone who has no understanding of it.

“Assume the eight-year-old in question has an average level of knowledge for their age,” advises Tim. “No one will be amused if you claim you could use a specific piece of jargon because your eight-year-old nephew happens to be super into computer engineering.”

“If You Could Have Dinner With Any Three People (Dead Or Alive), Who Would They Be?”

Company: Blizzard Entertainment

This question reveals your personal interests and values. Who do you think is interesting, and why? The answers to these questions reveal a lot about your personality.

“If you have a niche love of an interesting historical figure, name them,” says Tim. “Then you can explain who they are to an interviewer, showcasing your passion and impressing them with your historical knowledge at the same time.”

“How Would You Design A Spice Rack For The Blind?”

Company: Intel

This question evaluates how empathetic you are. Can you imagine what it’s like to be blind and what struggles they would face? Then, the question looks to assess your problem-solving. Once you’ve worked out the problems a specific group would face, how would you solve them?

“If You Had A Choice Between Two Superpowers, Being Invisible Or Flying, Which Would You Choose?”

Company: Microsoft

As well as telling the interviewer about what you value – in this case, what you think is cool! – this is also a great opportunity to showcase your decision-making process. What are the pros and cons of each power? Why would one outweigh the other? Even in a question about an illogical situation, you can show off your mastery of logic.

“If You Were A Pizza Deliveryman, How Would You Benefit From Scissors?”

Company: Apple

This gives you the opportunity to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and show empathy, but it also asks for out-of-the-box thinking. How could you, as a hypothetical pizza delivery person, use scissors best? Take your time and think creatively.

“What’s The Angle Between The Hour And Minute Hand At 3:15?”

Company: Bank of America

This question tests how you apply mathematical knowledge to real-world situations. “It asks for basic knowledge – in this case, of a clock face and how it works, and of basic angles – and then asks you to put those things together,” says Tim. (The answer, of course, is a right angle).

“Imagine You Got An Elephant. You Could Not Sell It Or Give It Away. What Would You Do With It?”

Company: Forbes

This question tests your problem-solving skills and also aims to see what you’d do under pressure and how you deal with responsibility. Suddenly having to deal with an elephant would be quite the conundrum for anyone – where would it live? What would you feed it?

“This question, in particular, also assesses your empathy for animals,” says Tim. “Will you go to any lengths to make the elephant comfortable? What does your plan for it say about you? That’s what the interviewer is really trying to find out.”

“If You Had A Time Machine, Would You Travel To The Future Or Back To The Past?”

Company: Tesla

The answer to this question will tell the interviewer something about you – would you go to the future to bring back wondrous technology, for example? Or would you get a copy of all the sports scores and win a fortune by placing bets, like in Back To The Future?

“Would you go to the past to solve a long-running historical debate, or maybe to visit your own ancestors? Or to see a wonder of the world like the Greek Parthenon in its prime?” asks Tim. “Any answer – especially imaginative ones, or those that showcase your historical knowledge – are good, so long as you can explain them.”

Tim Brown, the founder of Hook Agency, commented:

“To answer these questions, the first thing to do is exactly what we’ve done here: think about the deeper reason the interviewer is asking this question. What are they actually trying to assess?

“The trick is not to panic. Employers aren’t looking for a perfect answer; they’re testing your ability to think on your feet. Take a second, breathe, and try to approach the question with curiosity rather than stress.

“It’s totally fine to talk through your thought process—show them how you tackle unexpected challenges and work through puzzles. If it’s a logic-based question, break it down step by step. If it’s something more abstract, like choosing an animal you’d be, use it as a chance to highlight a strength or trait that fits the role you’re interviewing for. And if it’s completely bizarre? Have fun with it! A little humor or creativity can make you memorable.”