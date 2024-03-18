March 18th, 2024: Celebrating it’s 100year journey, MTR Foods announced that they are now the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Dosa in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments. MTR’s signature Red Rice batter was used to prepare this monumental dosa at its Bommasandra Factory. The record was created by a team of 75 chefs, comprising of both seasoned experts and budding culinary talent, under the guidance of MTR’s Cuisine Centre of Excellence. This record-breaking endeavour epitomizes the brand’s mastery of culinary craftsmanship and demonstrates its expertise in South Indian food.

The dosa holds a cherished place in the hearts and palates of people across India, serving as the perfect centrepiece for this historic occasion. As Mr. Sunay Bhasin, CEO of MTR, said, “This is a moment of immense pride for us. We were attempting for a 100 feet dosa, however, we have outdone ourselves and have created a 123 feet dosa. This monumental dosa is a celebration of our heritage and the love we have been receiving for generations. Dosa has been a part of MTR’s legacy from the very beginning and it continues to be one of the most loved products of MTR even today. From being a humble South Indian dish, it is now recognized and loved worldwide. The longest dosa world record is a celebration of our bond with our consumers and their favourite dish.” Mr. Chandra Mouli, MD, Lorman Kitchen Equipment Pvt. Ltd. added, “World’s Longest Dosa is being cooked on a specially built induction stove, the biggest ever from Lorman. Induction cooking equipment are highly efficient, sustainable, and eco friendly, creating a safer ecosystem for chefs, we are proud to be partnering with MTR on this remarkable event.”

This creation also serves as a symbol of community spirit, bringing together food enthusiasts. This culinary marvel was shared not only with MTR‘s dedicated employees but also with children from local schools and members of the surrounding communities. With this, MTR broke the previous world record title of longest dosa of 16.68 m (54 ft. 8.69 in).