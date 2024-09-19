19th September 2024: The Catalysis Research Centre (CAT Catalytic Center Aachen) of Covestro and RWTH Aachen University is continuing its pioneering research into sustainable and recyclable materials. Until 2031, publicly funded research projects are to be continued and initiated, helping to strengthen Europe’s industry in the global competition for innovation leadership in the chemical sector. Covestro is contributing over €12 million to the research centre.

Founded in Aachen in 2007, the CAT Catalytic Centre has extensive expertise in the fields of catalysis, reaction technology, polymer chemistry and chemical recycling. All research projects are focused on contributing to climate targets and lead to a reduction of Scope 3 emissions along the value chain. The development of innovative polymers with a lower carbon footprint, recycling solutions for Covestro materials, and the use of alternative raw materials such as biomass further benefit climate action. An example is the EU-funded Circular Foam research project, where Covestro and RWTH Aachen University cooperated with the CAT Catalytic Centre and 22 other partners to close the material cycle for rigid polyurethane (PU) foams.

As an example of a successful partnership between industry and academia, the CAT Catalytic Centre contributes to a comprehensive EU strategy to promote the circular economy and the development of sustainable materials, such as bio-based plastics, recyclable composites and greener chemicals. In its latest Science, Research, and Innovation Performance1 (SRIP, June 2024) report, the European Commission once again emphasised the essential role of these areas in the European industrial agenda. Corresponding investments and the transfer of research results into marketable innovations by companies play a decisive role in this regard.

“Industry and the chemical sector in particular are increasingly being called upon to develop alternative sources of raw materials and reduce the use of fossil fuels. Together with RWTH Aachen University, we are continuing to lead the way as pioneers in this area, even in an economically challenging environment,” says Covestro CEO Markus Steilemann. “Long-standing partnerships like our cooperation with RWTH Aachen University help to conserve resources and realise the circular

Reducing CO2: Bio-based aniline developed from sustainable sources

Several projects involving the CAT Catalytic Centre have already taken major steps towards market maturity. One example is bio-based aniline, which can be produced entirely from sustainable sources instead of crude oil using an innovative process. The world’s first pilot plant for bio-based aniline was inaugurated in Leverkusen at the beginning of the year. The raw material is used in the plastics industry, in particular for the production of MDI for rigid polyurethane foam. The use of bio-based aniline can help to promote the circular economy in the future and to reduce the CO2 footprint in buildings through energy-efficient insulating foam.

“A technology transfer between research and industry is a decisive factor for progress in catalysis and an important step in chemical process development towards sustainable chemistry. The collaboration with Covestro enables us to further intensify our expertise in the fundamental field of catalysis,” says Prof. Dr Ulrich Rüdiger, Rector of RWTH Aachen University.

At the joint research centre in Aachen, headed by Professor Jürgen Klankermayer from the Chair of Translational Molecular Catalysis, scientists work after completing their doctorates. Projects benefit from the latest innovations of scientific research coupled with findings from industry and modern laboratories with an adjoining technical centre on the university campus.