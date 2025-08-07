1xBat Joins Hands with WCIA to Support India’s Wheelchair Cricketers

Mumbai, August 07th, 2025: The Wheelchair Cricket India Association (WCIA) hosted a special event at NineStar Turf, Dahisar, to celebrate the resilience, talent, and spirit of India’s wheelchair cricketers. The event was held in association with 1xBat Sporting Lines, which extended its support toward empowering para-athletes through access to world-class equipment.

The highlight of the event was the handover of new, high-performance sports wheelchairs to selected players from across the country. More than just equipment, these wheelchairs represent dignity, recognition, and a powerful belief in the future of adaptive sports in India.

For these athletes, a wheelchair is not merely a means of mobility — it’s their matchday kit, training companion, and on-field identity. Access to quality gear plays a crucial role in ensuring fair opportunity and enhancing performance.

This initiative underscores a shared commitment: that every athlete, regardless of ability, deserves the right platform, the right tools, and the right support to pursue their dreams — and to be seen, celebrated, and empowered every step of the way.