200 Million Artisans to Host Kula Conclave 2024 in Goa from December 2-4

The 2nd edition of the Kula Conclave will convene creative-cultural and craft-led businesses, investors, funders, academia, ecosystem enablers, global actors, and policymakers to shape the future of India’s $1 trillion handmade economy.

200M will also celebrate winners of its recently launched initiative — Kula Innovate — that aims to address the massive R&D gap in India’s Creative Manufacturing and Handmade ecosystem affecting 80% of craft-led enterprises

Mumbai, November 14, 2024: 200 Million Artisans, an impact-first, ecosystem enabler championing India’s cultural economy, is all set to host the 2nd edition of Kula Conclave 2024 at Goa’s Kala Academy from December 2-4. This year’s theme, Innovation Futures for Climate and Inclusion, marks a pivotal moment for India’s craft economy.

A highlight of this year’s Conclave is the launch of Kula Innovate, an initiative designed to address the R&D gap impacting 80% of craft-led enterprises in India’s Creative Manufacturing and Handmade (CMH) sector. Launched in August 2024, the challenge has already received 175 applications and raised ₹1.3 Crores ($160k) through strategic partnerships.

An exceptional lineup of thought leaders and industry pioneers will guide discussions across core themes: Inclusive Capital, Climate Action, Dignified Employment, Future-Ready Innovation, and Ecosystem Building. Distinguished speakers include Gaurav Jai Gupta, designer; Audrey Selian, Director, Artha Impact (Rianta Capital, Zurich); Sumati Mattu, CEO of Group Strategy Projects at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd; Ruchira Das, Director of Arts India at British Council India; Huda Jaffer, Director of SELCO Foundation; Roopa Mehta, CEO of Sasha Association for Craft Producers; Hyeyoung Cho, Curator and Chairperson of The Korea Association of Art and Design; Mimi Nicklin,

Founder of Empathy Everywhere; Manish Saksena, Lead Advisor at Aadyam Handwoven; and celebrated artist Subodh Kerkar, the Founder of the Museum of Goa.

Priya Krishnamoorthy, Founder of 200 Million Artisans, shared: “This year, Kula is uniting diverse communities to co-create the future of handmade with the goal to unlock capital and resources for enterprises driving creativity and craft-led innovation.”

Kula Conclave 2024 is a first-of-its-kind networking forum designed to bridge the inclusive capital and networks gap for India’s upcoming creative-cultural, and craft-led brands, social businesses and startups. The 3-day, invite-only event will be facilitating meaningful collaborations between 250+ change-makers from across India who are committed to reimagining the potential of India’s Creative Manufacturing and Handmade (CMH) Sector.

Unlike many other conferences, Kula is co-designed with the community – 20+ stakeholders including founders of leading organisations and craft-led brands including P-TAL, Brown Living, Kadam Haat, Urvashi Kaur, MeMeraki, Desi Hangover, Material Library of India, Fashion Revolution India, Karghewale, Indian Institute of Crafts and Design, Breakaway Journeys, Somaiya Kala Vidya, Varnam Craft Collective. Beyond the sessions, the Conclave will also feature installations by craft-based enterprises, diverse cultural experiences offered by Goa-based organisations, and lots more.

Kula also brings together a diverse community of investment actors committed to supporting future-ready ideas and enterprises including Artha Impact (Rianta Capital, Zurich), Beyond Capital Ventures, HCL Foundation, Upaya Social Ventures, Tata Trusts, and GetVantage.