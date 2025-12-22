2025 Marks India’s Workforce Inflection Point as AI Powers Skills-First Hiring and Personalized Lifelong Learning

by Vinay Swamy, Country Head, Pearson India

“2025 marked a decisive shift in India’s workforce transformation—AI evolved from experimentation to a strategic enabler of personalized learning and skills development. We witnessed data-driven, adaptive learning pathways replace traditional one-size-fits-all approaches, while organizations accelerated their transition to skills-first hiring frameworks over credential-dependent models.

As we enter 2026, our focus is embedding lifelong learning as a continuous, seamless part of professional growth. The future demands an AI-human partnership—where technical proficiency complements irreplaceable human capabilities like critical thinking, adaptability, and complex problem-solving. At Pearson, we remain committed to empowering this balance and equipping India’s workforce with the skills that truly drive both individual success and national competitiveness.”