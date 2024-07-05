26 Missouri Youth Organizations to Receive Grants Totaling Close to a Quarter of a Million Dollars

St. Louis, MO, July 05, 2024 –Each year, The Optimist Club of St. Louis provides grants to organizations to improve communities and provide opportunities for youth of all ages.

The Optimist Club of St. Louis, is proud to announce the awarding of youth community grants to 26 deserving organizations across Missouri. These grants, combined with matching funds, total $238,000.

“We believe in the power of youth,” said Adam Bagwell, President of the Optimist Club of St. Louis. “These grants represent an investment in our future, and we are thrilled to partner with the Youth Work Foundation to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people.”

Organizations to receive grants – Flourish, Girls in the Know, Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis Inc., Almost Home, LitShop, Wings of Hope, Affinia Healthcare, A Million Stars, Inc. – College Bound, Ready Readers, Show Me The World Project, Gentlemen of Vision Rites of Passage, Infant Loss Resources, Safer Waters In Memory Of Nicholas – SWIM ON Foundation, St. Louis County Library Foundation, The GCI, Inc., The Youth and Family Center The Little Bit Foundation, Wesley House Association, Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, City Academy, Inc., Cultural Leadership, Inc. – LEAD STL, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, Twin City Area Optimist Club, Wentzville-Lake St. Louis Optimists Club.