2Moons Unveils New Brunch Menu: A Fusion of Bold Flavours and Culinary Craftsmanship

2Moons, a restaurant renowned for its immersive dining experiences, launches its new brunch menu. Curated with a focus on bold flavours and refined culinary craftsmanship, this updated menu is designed to satisfy a variety of tastes, ensuring that every guest leaves with a memorable and delightful dining experience.

One of the highlights is a fresh, vegetarian twist on the classic moussaka, offering a lighter take on the traditional dish. The grilled paneer skewers, packed with fragrant spices, are perfect for those looking for a flavorful yet light option. For the meat lovers, the juicy chicken fill is a must-try, while seafood fans can dig into the perfectly grilled fish topped with a zesty lemon butter sauce.

The small plates are perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own. The Mediterranean-inspired Mezze Platter delivers a fun mix of textures and flavours, and the crispy Snowy Rissois are sure to hit the spot. For something a bit different, try the Beetroot Filo, which combines the earthy beetroot with light, flaky filo pastry for a unique bite.

If you’re after something more filling, there are plenty of hearty options. The La-Peta Chicken is cooked just right and bursting with flavour, while the Bihari Chapli Kabab brings a touch of traditional Indian spices to the table. For a seafood option with a kick, the Dynamite Prawns, packed with bold flavours and the perfect amount of spice, are a top choice.

Whether you’re in the mood for something savoury or sweet, we’ve got you covered. Stop by and treat yourself to flavours that are sure to satisfy and make your brunch experience unforgettable!

When: Every Sunday

Where: 2moons, 1 MG Mall

Address:1 MG Mall, Trinity Circle, 5th floor, 1 MG Mall, Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Someshwarpura, Halasuru, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008