2nd CREDAIbility-themed Property Show Inaugurated

Hyderabad, 10th August 2024: CREDAI, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, the country’s apex body of private real estate developers, after the mega success of the property show at Hitex to organize the 2nd CREDAIbility-themed property show at Shree Convention Centre in Kompally from 9th to 11th of August 2024. At the property show, the best projects featuring Apartment complexes, Villas, Plots, and Commercial Spaces in the areas of Balanagar, Kompally, Shamirpet, Medchal, Alwal, Patancheru, etc will be on display under one roof.

Mr. V. Rajashekar Reddy, President of CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “Hyderabad’s real estate industry is strong and expanding rapidly with an Annual growth (CAGR) of 29% in total value of unit sales from H1-CY19 to H1 CY24. The city has registered a 257% increase in value of units sold for H1-CY24 Vs. H1-CY19 and 148% growth in housing unit sales with 38.643 units sold in H1 – CY24 vs H1-CY 19. These numbers highlighted in Hyderabad Housing Report by CREDAI Hyderabad in association with CRE Matrix highlight the rapid momentum and positive sentiment on ‘Brand Hyderabad.’ Hyderabad is rapidly evolving into a global city, marked by ambitious infrastructure projects such as the construction of new radial roads under SRDP, expanded metro and MMTS network, plans for rapid transit corridors to enhance last-mile connectivity. The Musi Riverfront initiative aims to establish a vibrant recreational space, while advancements in digital technology will further propel the city’s modernization. The Government under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri A. Revanth Reddy, is acting fast and decisively to accelerate the growth and investment in the city while preserving the heritage and promoting sustainable development in the city.”

Mr. Reddy further added “The proactive government policies have ensured a 360o growth across the city, preventing congestion in one area while the other parts lag behind. North Hyderabad is known for its e-commerce warehouses, Medical Devices Park and ‘Genome Valley,’ – a hub for life sciences and medical research. To highlight this region, that has a vast array of real estate projects, we’re hosting a property show in North Hyderabad from August 9th to 11th, 2024, and anticipate a strong response.”

Adding to this Mr. N. Jaideep Reddy, President-elect of CREDAI Hyderabad, said, “A city’s real estate growth hinges on government policies that promote industrial and infrastructure development. Under the proactive leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy, sustainable growth is encouraged, and future bottlenecks are addressed. His efforts to acquire defence lands for elevated corridors will significantly boost the Northern part of the city and drive real estate growth. Hyderabad remains a global business hub, attracting MNCs and fostering a vibrant local entrepreneurship ecosystem. The CREDAIbility property show, from August 9th to 11th, will showcase how premium housing now incorporates smart home technologies and eco-friendly features, aligning with the modern buyer’s expectations in North Hyderabad.”

According to Mr. B. Jagannath Rao, Secretary of CREDAI Hyderabad, “To ensure 360o growth across the city, industrial corridors are spread across Core Urban Region (CUR) of Hyderabad. North corridor has benefitted from this. To elevate this region to the level of the west, the tallest IT Tower at Kandlakoya, capable of hosting 100 companies and employing 50,000 people, is being built. This region is also a hub for bio-medical R&D, with over 200 companies and 15,000 employees, including global giants like Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline. The Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) will further accelerate growth, driving up demand for housing.”