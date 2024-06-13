3DXB Group Renews its Commitment to Sustainability

June 13, 2024 – Dubai, UAE: 3DXB Group, a leading innovator in the fields of 3D printing and sustainable construction solutions, is proud to join the global community in celebrating World Environment Day. This year, 3DXB Group reaffirms its dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable development through a series of initiatives aimed at reducing the ecological footprint of its operations and products.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, serves as a pivotal reminder of the collective responsibility to protect and preserve our planet. It is an occasion for businesses, communities, and individuals worldwide to reflect on their environmental impact and take meaningful action towards a greener future.

“At 3DXB Group, our commitment to the environment goes beyond just compliance with regulations; it is a fundamental part of our corporate ethos,” said Badar AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, Chairman of 3DXB Group. “On this World Environment Day, we are proud to showcase our efforts in advancing sustainable technologies and practices. Our innovations in 3D printing are not only revolutionizing the construction industry but are also significantly reducing waste and conserving resources.”

3DXB Group has been at the forefront of integrating eco-friendly practices in its operations. Key initiatives include:

1. Sustainable Materials: The company has invested heavily in research and development to create sustainable, recyclable, and biodegradable materials for 3D printing, reducing reliance on traditional, resource-intensive construction materials.

2. Energy Efficiency: Implementation of energy-efficient processes and the adoption of renewable energy sources in its manufacturing facilities have significantly reduced the company’s carbon footprint.

3. Waste Reduction: Through advanced 3D printing techniques, 3DXB Group minimizes material wastage, promoting a circular economy by reusing and recycling materials whenever possible.

4. Green Building Projects: Collaborating with partners and clients, 3DXB Group has undertaken numerous green building projects that meet the highest standards of environmental sustainability.

“Our vision is to lead the industry not only in innovation but also in sustainability,” AlBlooshi continued. “We believe that our responsibility extends to future generations, and we are committed to leaving a positive legacy through our environmentally conscious practices.”

As part of its World Environment Day celebrations, 3DXB Group hosted a series of workshops aimed at raising awareness about sustainable practices among employees, partners, and the community. These activities focussed on the importance of reducing environmental impact and exploring new ways to integrate sustainability into everyday operations.

3DXB Group invites everyone to join in the celebration and take action towards a more sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference and ensure a healthier planet for generations to come.