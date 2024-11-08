4 companies are Reshaping Employee Onboarding

In today’s dynamic business environment, onboarding has transformed from a basic orientation to a strategic process crucial for employee engagement and productivity. According to Gallup, only 12% of employees feel their company does a great job onboarding new employees. Effective onboarding can have a powerful impact, with Glassdoor reporting that strong onboarding programs can boost new hire retention by 82% and productivity by over 70%. Companies are now investing in tech-driven, personalized onboarding experiences to bridge the gap between initial excitement and long-term employee satisfaction.

Digital tools and AI innovations are at the forefront of this transformation. As per LinkedIn’s 2023 Global Talent Trends report, 35% of companies have introduced digital onboarding tools to create more engaging and seamless onboarding processes. With AI-enabled platforms, virtual reality training, and interactive learning, companies are moving beyond conventional practices, creating onboarding experiences that integrate new hires into the culture and set them up for success from day one.

The companies leading the way are reimagining onboarding with an approach that focuses on customized learning, cultural integration, and continuous support. A 2023 report by the Brandon Hall Group found that organizations with strong onboarding processes improve new hire retention by up to 50% and increase overall productivity. These companies are not only creating happier, more engaged employees but also seeing significant returns on their onboarding investments.

Here are four standout companies reshaping employee onboarding through cutting-edge technology and strategic thinking. Let’s look at how each is setting a new standard for onboarding excellence

iXceed Solutions: iXceed Solutions is a leading Talent and Workforce Solutions service provider to Fortune 500 companies globally focussing on Technology, IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting domains. iXceed has been functioning as one of the leading end-to-end recruitment solutions Internationally(UK), now operational in the Indian market.

It uses an efficient and robust process to develop solutions in the recruitment space. The facilities are primarily tech-skill-based, and customer satisfaction is always based on the best fit for the industry. The company uses Artificial Intelligence-based recruitment solutions to create a best-in-class experience for both the clients and candidates. Some of their clients are- Infosys, HCL, Oracle, Mindtree, NIIT, etc. It is co-founded by Yogita Tulsian, who is also its Director.

Darwinbox: Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR solutions firm. An end-to-end HR platform, Darwinbox offers solutions for recruitment, core HR processes, employee engagement, performance management, employee movement, and others.The platform’s AI engine allows a recruiter to analyze a job description and employee profile picking up keywords to arrive at a certain ranking metric. So, if there are 400 applicants for a job, the system will shortlist about 10-15 applicants for the recruiter to talk to, which saves time, increases productivity, reduces costs, and results in better talent acquisition. The three-year-old firm serves over 100 clients, including Paytm, Ekart, Spencer’s, Delhivery, and others.They provide services in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Dubai, and many more.’

Zappy hire: Deepu Xavier and Jyothis KS founded Kochi-based startup ZappyHire in 2018 to help recruiters get a 360-degree view of the candidate in order to make informed decisions. It automates the recruitment process by letting artificial intelligence (AI) take care of tasks such as identifying the right resume from the large corpus, scheduling, and pre-screening sessions, including video interviews.

Keka: Founded in 2015 by Vijay Yalamanchilli, Keka has swiftly become India’s premier HR tech platform for small to medium-sized enterprises. With a team that has grown to over 550 professionals, Keka offers a complete solution, automating HR processes, and streamlining payroll, recruitment, leave management, and performance evaluation. Serving over 6500 customers globally, across sectors like IT services, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and more, Keka manages payroll for 1.5 million employees worldwide, leaving a significant mark on the HR tech landscape.