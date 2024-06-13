4 Creators Join The Influencer Marketing Factory as TikTok & Instagram Talents

New York, NY, June 13, 2024 — The Influencer Marketing Factory has signed 4 new content creators into their roster of talents that will be represented by the agency.

Justin Becker is a father of 2 who loves playing mind magic games. He has captured the attention of over 6.1 million followers who love to keep up with his daily puzzle across his different platforms. Outside of creating entertaining content, Justin enjoys spending time with family and traveling. His educational and entertaining content caught the eye of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s Talent department.

“I’m excited to be working with IMF and seeing what comes of our partnership!” Justin said.

Diya Pandey was born in Nepal and raised in Canada. She is a girly girl with a huge passion for beauty and trying out different makeup products. Outside of content creation, Diya loves to work out, relax by the water and spend time with her cat Coco Bean. Her talented makeup skills and bubbly personality are what caught the eye of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s Talent department.

“I’m so excited to have a great team behind me, it’s so important in this industry! It feels like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders” Diya said.

Antonia and Carolina Passalacqua are a newly signed TikTok creator duo who are now part of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s agency. Their relatable lifestyle content caught the eye of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s Talent department. Based out of Dallas, TX, Antonia loves to show her “life, style, and everything in between.” Antonia got her start with content creation after a career change left her going after what she’s always been called to do. Antonia started making fun videos with her mom about a year ago as a side hobby. Anto and Caro, as most know them, are Chilean but had the privilege of growing up between Chile, Switzerland, Iowa and Miami. Antonia refers to her mom as an “almond mom” which she can attribute to the 325.6K followers she gained in a very short time. Aside from content creation, Antonia is currently training for a marathon, and she and her mom both love to travel. They also recently started a podcast together and it is definitely worth a listen.

“We are extremely excited to continue growing as creators alongside IMF! It was time to take the next step in our creator journey, I can’t wait to see where it takes us!” Anto & Caro said.

Olivia Tohe is the mother of an adorable 2-year-old named Kemi, who is the inspiration for her family-oriented content. Olivia, also known as “livewithkemi” hopes to show parenthood in a much more amusing way to keep her viewers feeling engaged, while also learning about the joys and struggles that follow! She is an architecture student, very bubbly and bright by nature, and believes in organic relationships. Her fun family-oriented content caught the eye of The Influencer Marketing Factory’s Talent department.

“It’s an exciting moment for me and my family. I am thrilled to be around talented people with experience in the field to help me elevate my content and grow as a creator,” Olivia said.

The agency now exclusively represents TikTok creators with a combined follower base of 42M+ and plans to continue this pace of expansion.