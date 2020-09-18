5 best smart home gadgets which could help you survive Work from Home

Millennials were the first ones to welcome technology with open arms. With the pandemic being hit, not just the millennials but everyone has started to rely on technology as technology helped them with being contactless and doing their everyday tasks with ease. If you still are confused about which gadget is worth buying and is really below are 5 gadgets which are currently the best gadgets that should invest in

iRobot

Indian Household chores are some of the most exhausting, time-consuming, and monotonous activities to get yourself engaged in. No one likes to vacuum and mop floors, so why not get a robot that does the dirty work for you? Roomba the smart robo-vacuum cleaners from iRobot can clean your floors and can be operated from anywhere with the help of internet or can one can simply ask Alexa or Google home to ask Roomba to clean the floor. With the imprint technology, you can clean any desired room in your house like a bedroom or living room from anywhere in the world if you are in-network through the iRobot Genius App.

Maxbell Clever Dog Smart WiFi Doorbell

With this gadget, the consumer check who is in front of the door right from their smartphone. Also, he/she can speak with that person through the app, from any part of the world. Another interesting aspect of the Maxbell smart gadget is that it doesn’t require wiring and can be set up in just a few minutes. It houses a rechargeable Lithium battery that gives the bell almost 4-6 months of standby time. It is available for Rs 5,999 on Amazon.

Philips Hue 10W B22 Smart Bulb

Philips Hue 10W B22 Smart Bulb (White & Color) is one of the most trusted brands here in India and costs Rs 2,482. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant. If you want just white ambience, you can for Philips …

Philips Hue 9.5W E27 smart bulb and is priced- Rs 1,249. Another alternative is the Wipro Garnet Smart Light 7W B22 LED bulb and costs Rs 798. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant Popular brand Syska too offer smart light 7W LED bulb.

Like the other two mentioned above, it supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so that consumers can control the brightness and even change colours using just voice commands. All the products listed above also come with app support for smart

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

The top-selling Anova Sous Vide lets you master the hottest cooking trend, sous vide. Just fill a pot with water, set the desired temperature and time, and cook everything (meat, souffle, carrots) to perfection. The Anova Sous Vide allows you to prepare restaurant-quality meals by cooking your food at the precise temperature and not ever having to worry about over-cooking. You can set the time and temperature manually on the device or through the Anova app. The app allows you to cook remotely, so you don’t have to wait around in the kitchen waiting for your food to cook. The app also gives you access to over 1,000+ creative recipes and guides you through each recommended meal.

Dell XPS 13

If you’re looking for a laptop to improve productivity, then Dell’s XPS 13 could be an interesting choice. The laptop comes with an 80.7% screen to body ratio and a 4K Ultra HD display which boasts of a high 100% sRGB colour gamut for improved picture clarity and vivid, accurate colour reproduction. Under the hood, the refreshed XPS 13 features the newest 10th Gen Intel i7 processors, offering increased performance with up to 6 processing cores — all inclosed within a slim form factor. It comes with a Thunderbolt 3 multi-use Type C port which allows users to charge your laptop and even connect it to other devices.