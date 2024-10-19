5 EVs to Buy This Festive Season for Style, Range, and Sustainability

As the festive season approaches, it’s the perfect time to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) that offer not only cutting-edge technology but also an eco-friendly solution to pollution. Here are five EVs to consider, combining striking designs, luxurious interiors, impressive range, and sustainability.

MG Windsor EV:

India’s first intelligent CUV, the MG Windsor, offers a perfect blend of innovation, style, and comfort. With its 2700 mm wheelbase which is longer than many (ICE) vehicles with superior dimensions, it maximizes space, providing an unmatched cabin experience. The Windsor offers an infinity-view glass roof, aerodynamic design, and spacious, opulent interiors, ensuring luxurious business-class comfort. Reassuring safety, smart connectivity, and driving comfort are enhanced by its hi-tech features. Built on the ‘Pure EV Platform,’ the MG Windsor starts at INR 13,49,800 (Ex-Showroom). Under the unique Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, it is available at INR 9.99 Lakhs + ₹3.5/Km for battery*. Offering a range of 332* km ARAI certified with a 38-kWh battery and four driving modes, the Windsor’s zero-emission powertrain helps significantly reduce air pollution, promoting a greener future.

MG ZS EV:

India’s first pure electric internet SUV, the MG ZS EV, is designed with dynamic lines and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving it a progressive and bold look. it adopts MG signature global design cues and comes loaded with luxurious features like a panoramic sunroof, spacious interiors, advanced i-SMART tech, and 75+ connected car features, making it an excellent choice for consumers. Starting at INR 18,98,000 (Ex-showroom), the ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery, offering an impressive range of up to 461 km. With the Battery as a Service (BaaS) program, customers can opt for the MG ZS EV at ₹13.99 Lakh + a battery rental of ₹4.5/km. Its sustainable, zero-emission powertrain combined with Level 2 Autonomous features makes it an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers looking for both innovation and comfort.

Kia EV6:

Kia EV6 the Korean carmaker’s first all-electric crossover in India, starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh for the RWD variant, going up to Rs 64.95 lakh for the AWD version (ex-showroom, India). With an impressive 708 km range and fast-charging capabilities, the EV6 is available in India in a sole 77.4kWh battery pack. The Kia EV6 is based on the company’s E-GMP platform – a dedicated EV skateboard architecture. The EV6 crossover looks striking, particularly to the rear-end styling with its ducktail-style spoiler and full-width LED taillight. The interior is tech-heavy, characterised by a curved dual-screen layout, floating centre console and two-spoke steering wheel. It gets sustainable materials such as vegan leather inserts for the suede seats and steering wheel. Safety features include eight airbags and a full ADAS suite, offering forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and more. the EV6 is eco-friendly, using electric power to reduce emissions and energy consumption.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Ioniq 5, electric crossover features sharp lines, flat surfaces and SUV-ish stance, but with highly raked windscreens. Its distinctive pixelated headlights and taillights enhance its modern appeal, while the 20-inch aero-optimized wheels boast a turbine-like design. The Ioniq 5’s interior is minimalistic; it gets a flat floor, flexible seats and a movable centre console. Hyundai used fabrics made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly leather for upholstery. As the first model built on the E-GMP platform—also shared with the Kia EV6. The E-GMP platform comprises a vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and electric power system. It is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery, providing an impressive range of 631 km on a single charge, with a starting price of ₹46.05 lakh. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is packed with features such as electronic stability control, ADAS, and multiple airbags. This EV contributes to a cleaner environment by cutting down carbon emissions

BMW i4 eDrive 40

The BMW i4 electric sedan represents the company’s first four-door model in both India and the global market, available in two variants: the BMW i4 eDrive 40 and the BMW i4 M50 xDrive. In India, only the i4 eDrive 40 variant has been launched as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) at an introductory price of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric sedan distinguishes itself from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) models with its unique closed kidney grille and redesigned bumpers, highlighting its commitment to sustainability. The i4 eDrive 40 offers an impressive WLTP-certified range of 590 km, powered by a floor-mounted 83.9 kWh battery pack. Inside, the cabin is designed with modern technology, featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, both utilizing BMW’s latest iDrive 8 user interface. Additionally, it comes equipped with premium amenities such as wireless charging, powered seats, and automatic climate control, ensuring an elevated driving experience.

Each of these EVs not only promises a stellar driving experience but also plays a significant role in reducing pollution, making them the perfect eco-friendly choice this festive season.