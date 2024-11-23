5 Productivity-Boosting Essentials For Your Work-From-Home Space

There’s no doubt about it: remote work is here to stay. From just 7% in 2015, now 28% of employees worldwide work from home most or all of the time.

“To put that into perspective, in 2015, about 233.8 million people worked from home worldwide. In 2023, that number is now just over 1 billion, meaning almost a third of the global workforce is currently working remotely,” say the experts at Serpple, a comprehensive SEO tool designed to provide in-depth insights.

Despite all the benefits of working from home, productivity is often something remote workers struggle with. To help you supercharge your work-from-home space, Serpple lists their five top productivity-boosting essentials.

1. Bring In The Plants

A study from the University of Cardiff showed that having plants in your workspace can increase productivity by up to 15%. Another experiment from the University of Exeter upped that to a massive 38%.

“Plants improve air quality, reduce stress, and improve your mood – all perfect for increased productivity,” says Serpple. “If your space is limited, you could get a small desk plant or a hanging planter.”

Popular low-maintenance options include:

Snake plants

Pothos

Succulents

Tip: Position your plant near natural light, but avoid overwatering—it’s better to let the soil dry out slightly between waterings.

2. Sit Smarter

“You spend most of the day sitting in your chair, so it should be as good as possible,” says Serpple. An ergonomic chair with adjustable height, lumbar support, and a padded seat can prevent back pain and improve your overall focus during long work hours.

When selecting a chair, look for:

Adjustable armrests and seat height

Lumbar support for your lower back

Breathable materials

Tip: Combine your ergonomic chair with a desk that’s at the correct height to keep your wrists and elbows aligned while typing.

3. Light It Right

Poor lighting can lead to eye strain and headaches, decreasing your productivity. A well-lit workspace should have a mix of natural and artificial lighting.

Key considerations for lighting:

Take Advantage Of Natural Light: Position your desk near a window, but avoid direct glare on your screen.

Task Lighting: Use an adjustable desk lamp with warm or daylight-mimicking bulbs to provide focused light on what you’re focusing on.

Ambient Lighting: “Harsh lighting wears on your nerves very quickly, so use soft overhead lights to avoid a starkly lit environment,” says Serpple.

Tip: If you’re working late hours, opt for lamps with adjustable brightness to match the time of day and reduce eye strain.

4. Storage Solutions Matter

Clutter has been shown by several studies to make us more anxious and stressed. “Being able to see clutter means you’re constantly distracted by it, and you’re always using part of your brain to think about it instead of focusing on work,” says Serpple.

Using smart storage solutions to keep your desk tidy and your tools within easy reach will help you supercharge your productivity.

Suggestions for organizing your space:

Use Desk Organizers: These are perfect for pens, notebooks, and other small items.

Shelving Units: A good shelving unit can hold books and files, but you can also add decorative items to personalize and brighten up your space.

Filing Cabinets Or Trays For Paperwork: Keeping all your necessary papers organized means you’ll be less stressed, and always able to quickly find what you need. “Trays can also help you prioritize by putting things in different trays according to their level of urgency,” says Serpple.

Tip: Regularly review your workspace to remove items you no longer need, and adopt habits like the “one-touch rule”—file or deal with each document as soon as you touch it.

5. Tech Upgrades

Reliable technology is vital for a smooth workflow. Upgrading your tech setup can save time and eliminate frustration.

Some tech tools to consider:

Dual Monitors: Having two monitors makes multitasking, transferring data, and other tasks much easier.

Noise-Canceling Headphones: These headphones will help block out distractions and enhance your focus.

Tip: Ensure your internet connection is fast and stable, and consider a backup solution like a mobile hotspot if outages are common in your area.

A spokesperson for Serpple commented:

“Your workspace sets the tone for your entire workday. When you’re working from home, the line between personal and professional life can blur, and that’s where having a dedicated, thoughtfully designed space becomes a necessity. A cluttered or uncomfortable space can lead to procrastination or habits like excessive multitasking, which might feel productive in the moment but actually reduce efficiency over time.

“It’s not all about creating a picture-perfect, Instagram-worthy office; it’s about finding what works for you. Even if you just add one thing – like a supportive chair, a plant, or a light source that reduces eye strain – these tweaks add up.

“The goal is to create a space that signals to your mind that you need to be in work mode, not relaxation mode. That mental boundary is integral to both productivity and maintaining a healthy work-life balance when your office is just a few steps from your couch.”