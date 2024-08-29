5 Startups Leading the Charge for a Greener, More Sustainable Future

Sustainability has become a cornerstone in the quest to make the world a greener and more thriving place. Several startups are tackling climate change directly, offering groundbreaking products, services, and resources centered on sustainability. From cutting-edge electric vehicle charging networks to innovative energy storage solutions, these five startups are at the forefront of sustainable practices. Their pioneering efforts and visionary leadership are setting the stage for a brighter, more eco-friendly future.

Statiq

As India’s leading EV charging network provider, Statiq is rapidly expanding its infrastructure across the country, offering easy access to over 7,000 chargers in more than 65 cities. With strategic partnerships with government bodies, automakers, and major hospitality groups, Statiq plans to install 20,000 charging points by 2025 to cater to the rising demand for EV charging services. Operated by Gurgaon-based Sharify Services, Statiq supports electric cars, buses, trucks, and three-wheelers through its app, allowing users to locate, prebook, and control charges remotely. To further sustainable mobility, Statiq has recently installed over 20 new EV chargers across 14 cities in 11 states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Kerala. Co-founders Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora are spearheading these initiatives, ensuring a seamless charging experience that facilitates the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India.

CEF Group

CEF Group stands out as a premier provider of clean energy solutions, dedicated to practical and sustainable approaches to waste processing and environmental conservation. Recently, CEF launched a waste processing facility in Srinagar, collaborating with the JK Lake and Waterways Authority and NAFED, where the company acts as both a technical and financial partner. With extensive experience in establishing large-scale power and steel plants, CEF has been pivotal in bringing innovative technologies to the forefront nationwide. The company, under the leadership of Maninder Singh, Founder & CEO, is renowned for its contributions to renewable energy, organic manure, Ayurveda, and capacity building. CEF Group’s mission is to harness natural resources to create sustainable solutions, promoting a greener planet.

Vidyuta

Vidyuta is leading the charge in sustainable energy storage with its groundbreaking battery materials for various uses, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and portable electronics. Focusing on cathode active materials (CAM) for lithium-ion cells, Vidyuta is committed to both environmental responsibility and technological advancement. Founded in 2023, the company’s mission extends beyond India, aiming to revolutionize the global energy storage industry by establishing a closed-loop battery ecosystem. Under the guidance of Ankit Sharma, Co-Founder & Director, Vidyuta’s emphasis on reducing battery waste addresses a significant environmental challenge posed by the rapid growth of the EV industry, positioning the company as a crucial player in the sustainable energy sector.

Neemli Naturals

Neemli Naturals, a homegrown skincare brand, offers environmentally friendly products made in small batches and packaged in recyclable and reusable materials. All ingredients used are plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free, ensuring that their products are both sustainable and ethical. The startup’s commitment to clean, conscious beauty is reflected in its entire product line, which caters to consumers seeking high-quality skincare without compromising on environmental responsibility.

Capital A

Capital A, established by Ankit Kedia, is at the forefront of a genuine Greentech revolution. With initiatives like ‘Evolve,’ a specialized fund for startups in the electric mobility space, Capital A is backing companies focused on environmental conservation and social impact. By rethinking ESG frameworks, these startups are driving significant change and speeding up the shift toward a more sustainable future.