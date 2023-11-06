5 uplifting stories that renew your faith in humanity

In a world full of hard-hitting news headlines, conflict, violence and crime, it’s important to celebrate the positive things in life, too.

We hear about conflict and heartbreak all over the world every day on the news. While it’s essential to be clued in on what’s going on in the world around us, we also need to give our mental health a break by focusing on good news stories too.

Positive things happen around the globe every day. We just don’t hear about them as much as the sad, shocking and heart-breaking stuff.

If you want regular updates on these happy stories and moments that occur, you should follow a Good News website or two to get your daily dose of positivity.

So, let’s inspire you today with some uplifting stories that renew your faith in humanity.

Swapping presents for charity

Earlier this year, a 12-year-old boy from Belfast, Northern Ireland, decided that instead of receiving the usual gifts for his 12th birthday, he asked for donations to be made to a local hostel instead.

Harry McAlpin said, “When it comes round to Christmas or my birthday each year, I always find myself thinking about what things I might actually want as a present because thankfully I have a very good life and there is not really anything that I really need.

“So I thought that it would be a good idea to ask people coming to my party this year to do something to help the Hosford Hostel instead of bringing presents that could end up sitting in the corner”.

This is the kind of good news story that really inspires you and restores your faith in humanity.

The rescue mission

An incredible video circulated recently of a young killer whale approaching a boat full of people, seemingly asking for help.

While the people on the boat were initially confused, they quickly realised that the young whale was trying to lead the people somewhere for assistance.

It turns out that the whale’s mother had her tail trapped in a fishing net, rendering her unable to move.

The rescue team quickly got to work freeing the mother, and when they did, the young whale and his mother followed the rescue team back to shore in what seemed to be a display of gratitude for the rescue.

The lorry driver

During intense and deadly snow storms in the US last year, a lorry driver was hailed a hero after he saved 20 people from freezing to death in their cars.

Prior to this, Withey’s truck broke down in the snow, and he began knocking on doors, asking strangers, even offering money, to sleep on their floors because he feared for his safety.

After being turned away and taking in two complete strangers in his truck overnight, he decided to break into the nearby school, where there was heat and toilets.

He rounded up 20 other stranded people and headed for shelter, even leaving a ‘sorry’ note for breaking into the school.

The doctor

When Cardiology Specialist Ali Alsamarah, MD, got a phone call to say he was a potential match for a child who desperately needed a bone marrow transplant, he did not hesitate to donate his own.

He said that his decision had been inspired by how a friend battling cancer had been saved by a doctor who did the same thing.

This is one of the positive stories we loved to hear of selfless acts that can change someone’s life in an instant.

A helping hand

One of the positive stories that will restore your faith in humanity is that of a homeless Kentucky man who was simply treated like a human being and how this turned his life around.

When he was admitted to a hospital looking dishevelled, tearful and tired, Dr. Anita Cornett immediately recognised that the man needed help and spent extra time sitting with him and listening to him.

The man received his first hot meal in several days and was given blankets, resources, kindness and empathy.

He was offered emergency counselling and peer support services to offer healthy ways to cope with his situation.

This man was treated with empathy and kindness and said, “I don’t know what I did to deserve this kind of love” – well, the answer is simple. EVERYONE deserves simple kindness, love, and a helping hand.