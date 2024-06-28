5 Upskilling Platforms to Boost your Career

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, the urgency for upskilling has never been greater. A report by the World Economic Forum and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) estimates a potential skill gap of 23 million in India by 2030, underscoring the critical need for upskilling initiatives. Many working professionals consider going back to school to advance their careers, switch fields, or enhance their skills to stay relevant. One effective way to achieve this without taking a sabbatical is through upskilling platforms that offer a wide range of degree and certification courses designed to help adult learners boost their careers. Here, we explore the top five upskilling platforms that can significantly enhance your career trajectory.

Hero Vired: Hero Vired is India’s premium learntech company dedicated to providing career-relevant new-age programs to working professionals and graduates. The Hero Group venture partners with world-class universities like INSEAD, University of Chicago, Snapchat, and UXDI among others to equip learners with critical skills for emerging jobs and future workforce. Offering a comprehensive range of short-mid duration learning programs, Hero Vired uses a unique teaching methodology that combines more than 70% live learning with self-paced content. Hero Vired’s report, “Future of the Skills Landscape 2024,” also revealed that 82 percent of working professionals are concerned about the impact of evolving technologies on job security, while 78 percent recognize upskilling as a proactive strategy to navigate the rapidly changing work landscape. Aligning with the findings of the report, their mission is to bridge the divide between the skills that graduates possess and the evolving demands of the Industry 4.0 landscape.

upGrad: Founded in 2015, upGrad was established when its founders recognized the need for professionals to continuously upskill in response to a rapidly evolving industry. They observed that professional learning often halts once individuals enter the workforce. upGrad aims to transform the lives of working professionals by providing opportunities to upskill while they continue working. Committed to delivering quality education for the future workforce, upGrad offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, striving to make online learning as engaging and interactive as a traditional classroom environment.

edX: edX, an online learning platform from the leading digital education company 2U, Inc., was originally founded by Harvard and MIT as an initiative to make world-class education accessible to everyone. Now part of 2U, edX connects over 78 million learners globally with online courses that promote real professional advancement across diverse career fields, from artificial intelligence and robotics to sustainability and public health. In collaboration with top universities and organizations, edX offers thousands of job-relevant programs, providing ambitious learners with pathways to success.

Unacademy: Unacademy, based in Bangalore, is a prominent Indian multinational educational technology company known for its online learning platform. Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini, Unacademy offers comprehensive preparation for a wide range of competitive exams, including JEE, NEET, UPSC, GATE, Chartered Accountancy, UPSC NDA, CUET, Boards, and more. Additionally, it provides foundational K-12 education and skill-building courses in areas such as programming, photography, entrepreneurship, and more. As of May 2022, Unacademy had a valuation of $3.44 billion and has received several accolades, including being listed among the GSV Global EdTech 50 in 2020 and ranking first in LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for India in 2021.

Zamit: Zamit, headquartered in the UK, specializes in integrated learning solutions for students and excellence management for teachers. Their unique Measure, Improve, and Monitor model, powered by AI-driven Learner Analytics, ensures impactful institutional assessments. Zamit offers a holistic development program for students, promoting lifelong learning habits and fostering over one hundred 21st-century skills alongside traditional subjects, with the Zamit Quotient (ZQ) as a key benchmarking tool for future readiness. For teachers, Zamit provides a comprehensive CPD program utilizing the TERM (Teaching Excellence and Relevance Management) framework to enhance over seventy teaching and relevance management skills. Additionally, teachers benefit from access to a robust Resource Vault, supporting both their teaching capabilities and personal development.