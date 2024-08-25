5K- a Curtain Raiser” of the 13th Edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank held, eight thousand runners including participants from 14 NGOs participated

Hyderabad, August 25, 2024: The 5K- Curtain Raiser” of the 13th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank was held at Hitex on Saturday morning, August 24, 2024.

The 5K run organized by the Hyderabad Runners Society, India’s first institutionalised running group was flagged off by Mr Jayapal Reddy – Executive Director, Shri. Nirish Lalan

Head Branch Banking South, IDFC FIRST Bank, Abhijeet Madnurkar President of Hyderabad Runners and Dr. Madhumati Sanjay, Assistant Race Director, NMDC, Rajesh Vetsa, Race Director of Hyderabad Marathon 2024.

The 5K run was organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society, that was founded with the idea of helping people lead active lifestyles and making running a preferred form of fitness activity. The society is built on the three pillars of advocacy, training, and events. It promotes healthy living and community fitness through its unique training programs, partnering with diverse sections of society.

8000 runners participated in today’s 5K – Curtain Raiser to the 13th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank informed Mr. Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director – NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024.

Several participants from 14 NGOs such as Amma Social Welfare Association, Blood Warriors, who support Thalassemia Children; Gift of Sight, Goonj, Alokit which supports the education of children in urban slums, Community Poor Water, Cardiac Rehab and others and raised awareness for their causes.

The children of Amm Society Welfare spread a thought-provoking message such as if you are tired of running, run with heart; “In both running and learning, progress comes one step at a time. The distance you cover today, builds the strength tomorrow” etc.

The main event, the Running Festival will be held tomorrow, August 25, 2 . Full and Half-marathons will be flagged off at 4.30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m. respectively at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road. The 10K run will also be flagged for tomorrow at 7 a.m. at Hitex, Madhapur, he added

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Vetcha said, “Hyderabad Runners Society is proud to lead the active lifestyle movement and the 13th edition of the Marathon is a step in that direction with the World Athletics Basic Label placing it on the international running calendar. This year, we have seen a growth in the number of participants to about 25,500, coming from almost 30 states and UTs as well as international Elite Athletes participation. We are eager to make them experience world-class race facilities on this World Athletics Label Race. The Prize money across all categories is about ₹48 lakhs”.