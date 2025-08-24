5K Run – Curtain Raiser of the 14th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 held at Sports Expo, Hitex

Hyderabad, August 24, 2025… The “5K Curtain Raiser” of the 14th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank, was held at the Sports Expo, Hitex, on Saturday morning with over 8,000 enthusiastic runners participating.

The run, organised by the Hyderabad Runners Society—India’s first institutionalised running group—was flagged off by Mr. Vinay Kumar, Director Technical, NMDC, and Mr. Shreepad Shinde, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank, in the presence of Mr. Rajesh Vetcha, Race Director of the marathon and senior leadership from IDFC First Bank.

Mr Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC, in a message shared on the occasion, said, “The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon returns, bigger and better than ever! With 28,000 + participants from across India and abroad, we’re set to break more records in 2025. As we gear up for the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2025 – India’s second-largest, we’re running with a purpose. We combine expertise in mining with a passion for fitness. As the largest iron ore producer, we believe fitness is the bedrock of a strong nation. Join us, and together, let’s take every step towards a sustainable, healthier India.

Mr. Vinay Kumar, who spoke before flagging off the 5K Run, highlighted that an active lifestyle does not just help people live longer but also ensures a healthier, better quality of life. “Be it walking, gardening, dancing, running, or sports—regular movement profoundly improves life,” he said.

Mr. Shreepad Shinde, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank, remarked: “It is truly inspiring to see so many enthusiastic participants turning out for the 5K run today. While today is about movement and participation, I encourage everyone to keep pushing their limits. Let this 5K be a stepping stone—come back next year stronger and take on the 10K challenge. Growth happens one stride at a time.”

Race Director Rajesh Vetcha noted that a record 28,000 registrations were received this year. He added, “We are committed to making the Hyderabad Marathon sustainable as part of ‘Athletics for a Better World.’ We have onboarded 29 NGOs, with their representatives, kids, and youth actively participating in today’s 5K run.”

Human Stories of Inspiration

Santhosh Medipally, a two-leg amputee and software professional with Accenture, who lost his legs in a train accident at Nellore 12 years ago, ran alongside his wife Dishitha, daughter Shiva Samikhsha, and son Eshan Patel. “I lost my legs, but not my confidence. My goal is to become a CEO,” Santhosh said, earning admiration from all. His wife Dishitha added, “I married him knowingly, because he is unique and inspiring.”

Gangadhar, President of Babul NGO, dressed as Superman to spread a strong environmental message: “Say No to Single-Use Plastics, Save the Planet.” His creative act with a serious cause inspired runners and onlookers alike.

Children from Amma Social Welfare Society displayed thought-provoking placards: “If you are tired of running, run with heart,” and “In running and learning, progress comes one step at a time.”

Several participants raised cyber safety and financial awareness messages, urging people not to click on unknown links and to maintain a good credit history.

IDFC FIRST Bank promoted safe banking through creative displays at the venue with messages like: “Small wins lead to big victories—just like our Zero Fee Banking.”; “A strong password ensures security. Share your winning selfie, not your OTP. “Running a race is rewarding—just like UPI transactions on our Credit Card.”; “Frequent training brings you closer to victory—monthly interest credits bring you closer to your financial goals.”

The Running Festival main event will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The Full Marathon will be flagged off at 4:30 a.m. from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, the Half Marathon at 5:30 a.m. from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road and the 10K Run – 7:00 a.m. from Hitex, Madhapur

A total of 28,000 runners, including 5,000 from 150+ Indian cities and 56 elite athletes from India, Kenya, and Ethiopia, will participate in the World Athletics Label Race.