6 Ways in which BHIM Payment App helps users in their digital payments journey

Chandigarh, August 09, 2025: Digital payments are no longer limited to big cities, they’ve become a part of daily life across India, from metros to remote villages. As more people turn to payment apps for everyday needs, digital money management is evolving. It’s no longer just about sending or receiving money; it’s about tracking expenses, staying updated on bills, and having the tools to make informed financial decisions with ease and confidence.

Here are six ways users can take meaningful steps toward financial freedom, using BHIM Payments App:

1. Make Payments in a Language You’re Comfortable With

BHIM Payments App supports more than 15 Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Odia. This makes it easier for users to navigate the app and complete transactions in their preferred language, especially helpful for shopkeepers, senior citizens, or first-time users in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Using an app that communicates in a known language builds comfort and trust, making digital transactions feel less intimidating.

2. Transact Even with Weak Internet Connectivity

The app is built to work even in areas with low or unstable internet, making it practical for users in rural regions or those who often face network issues. It helps ensure that important payments can still go through, whether at a local market or during daily business hours.

3. Track and Manage Spending Without Extra Effort

BHIM Payments App includes features like Spends Analytics, which gives users a simple monthly view of where their money is going. The Split Expenses option lets people easily share costs with friends or family, useful for roommates, joint travel, or shared groceries, without needing to track it manually.

4. Coordinate Family Expenses in One Place

With Family Mode, users can onboard family members, assign specific payments, and view shared expenses. Whether it’s a couple managing bills or siblings taking care of household expenses, this feature helps keep everyone informed and organised.

5. Allow Trusted People to Help with Payments, While Staying in Control

The UPI Circle feature lets users create a trusted network of individuals who can initiate payments on their behalf, with every transaction requiring the primary user’s approval. It’s especially helpful for elderly users who rely on caregivers or busy parents who want to let their children or household help handle daily payments like groceries or utility bills, all while maintaining full visibility and control over each transaction.

6. Get Reminders for Important Financial Tasks

The Action Needed section offers reminders for pending bills, low balance alerts, or UPI Lite activation. These gentle nudges reduce the risk of missing important payments and help users stay updated without needing to track everything manually. Additionally, users can also pay electricity, water, and other utility bills directly through the app, with no additional charges or hidden fees, making it a convenient way to manage monthly expenses.

In a growing digital economy, having access to simple, reliable tools is key to managing money independently. Features like these are helping users across Bharat take important steps toward financial freedom.