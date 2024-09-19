66% of Shoppers Want a Unified Shopping Experience From Brands, Locus.sh and Coresight Research Report

New Delhi, September 19, 2024: Consumers are no longer sticking to just one platform–they are browsing, researching, and purchasing across multiple channels—be it online stores, in-store, or via mobile apps, states Locus and Coresight Research in a new research report titled “From Omnichannel to Unified Commerce: Elevating Cross-Channel Customer Experience to the Next Level”. 65.8% of consumers are increasingly combining these touchpoints to enhance convenience and choice

In India, many trends mirror this shift. A growing number of young Indian shoppers, particularly those aged 18-44, are leveraging both online and offline platforms. With 75% of online shoppers in India falling within this age group, brands are witnessing a rising demand for integrated, multi-channel shopping experiences.

The report further highlights the financial impact of this behavior. 25% of shoppers spend more when they engage with retailers across multiple channels. This increase in spending stems from higher engagement, access to more options, and enhanced convenience. At the same time, 36.9% of these consumers are more likely to remain loyal to retailers offering a seamless, multi-channel experience. India is seeing a similar pattern, with 62% of online shoppers belonging to medium to high-income households. These shoppers are demanding personalized, frictionless experiences as they navigate between online platforms, direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites, and physical stores.

The report also points to the growing role of social commerce. In the US, consumers increasingly use social media as a key discovery tool. While 22.8% of shoppers have purchased directly through social media platforms, many more use them to discover products and research before buying. India is following this trend, with social commerce rising as a critical point of influence, especially in fashion and beauty categories, where shoppers rely heavily on social platforms for product recommendations.

“Shoppers in both the US and India are embracing a hybrid shopping approach, signaling a clear shift toward a more integrated purchasing experience. More than half of the US consumers are leading the way in merging these behaviors, and India is quickly catching up, with a younger, affluent demographic driving similar trends. The commonality across both markets is the demand for convenience, real-time access to product information, and seamless transitions between channels. Retailers that recognize and adapt to this will not only see increased spending but also greater loyalty,” commented Nishith Rastogi, Founder & CEO, Locus.sh

As the shopping landscape shifts, the path forward is unified commerce. Unlike traditional omnichannel approaches, unified commerce integrates the backend—logistics, inventory, and customer data—into a single system, enabling a truly seamless shopping experience across all channels. The report highlights the need for real-time inventory management powered by technologies like RFID and mobile-first shopping platforms is becoming essential to keeping customers engaged and satisfied in both markets.