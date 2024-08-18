7 Day Handicrafts Exhibition from Shantiniketan, Kolkata, ‘Swayambhar Naari’ will be held at YMCA, Narayanguda

Hyderabad, August 18, 2024: 7 Day Handicrafts Exhibition by Swayambhar Naari, a Voluntary group from Shantiniketan / West Bengal will be held at YMCA, Narayanguda from August 23 to 29, to provide marketing support to poor artisans who can not market their artistic products.

The exhibition will showcase different types of Handicrafts from Shantiniketan. The exhibition is an effort to revive Jamdani Tribal Weaving, Metallic Tissue Silk, Bamboo Jamdani, and Premium Handlooms. Silk, Tassar, Cotton Sarees, exclusive Kantha Saree, Grass Mats, Jewellery, Batik Bed Sheets, Leather, Sea Shell Products.

Organised by A voluntary group from Shantiniketan, West Bengal formed to provide marketing facilities to craft persons. Today, it has more than 1,000 members. The organisation runs Craft Schools at Shantiniketan. It advises craft persons on design matters. Swayambhar NARI activities are supported by the Development Commissioner-Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India.

Some of the highlights of the show will be Sarees made out of Bamboo. Bamboo which was used mainly to make baskets and furniture, is now used to make sarees among many other things including Bullet Proof Jackets

The age-old Tea kettles (pots specialized to serve tea) in unique colours and hand-painted batik paintings using sustainable colours, Mats made of Golden Grass will be a few other attractions Swayambhar Naari will be showcasing many unique handicrafts –batik hand-painted umbrellas, mats

Patachitra hand-painted sarees, dress material, tea coasters, trays, India map on a mat made with map grass, formal office and laptop bags made of grass are some other unique handicraft items

Artisans will be doing live Painting of Bhatik and Patachitra on umbrellas, clothes and other items, which customers can experience the age-old craft.

The products showcased are so unique that they may be lifetime possessions for art and craft lovers and enthusiasts, added Sudeshna Paul, a team member of Swayambhar Nari. And they are affordable and are not very costly.

Khesh Sarees, made using a unique technique of weaving old sarees; a 500-year-old Kantha saree made of needlework reusing old clothes and material and turning them into something new are other attractions