7 Day Handicrafts Exhibition from Shantiniketan, ‘Swayambhar Naari’ kicked off

Hyderabad, August 24, 2024: A mat is a mat, but this Madur Mat (mat in Bengal is called Madur) is different and is very expensive. It is made up of Golden Grass (thinnest grass) which is grown in the Midnapur District in West Bengal by a handful of skilled craftsmen. The purpose of it is for sleeping. It is also used as wall décor, hanging, and window curtains. It is more specifically used for puja. It weighs about 400 grams. It is very lightweight and is 3×6 feet in size. There is a peacock design on it. Any design is possible, says the artisan Gurupado Das. It costs twenty thousand rupees. And it takes nearly 3 months to make one mat.

Madur is the most popular of the mats made in West Bengal, mainly by the weavers of the mahishyas. These mats have a lot of demand in Hyderabad as a lot of people in Hyderabad city buy them for their pooja rooms. It is very soft; it is almost like a fabric.

There are many buyers for such products in the city, says the artisan. He is confident of selling several of them.

The mat is on display at the just inaugurated Swaymabha Naari Expo at the YMCA, Narayanguda in the city. The exhibition is open till 29th of this month.

Several skilful craftsmen and women from Shantiniketan in West Bengal are showcasing their artistic works and products. These are the skilful artisans who lack marketing skills.

The exhibition also features sustainable clothes such as sarees made out of bamboo and banana fibre. Sarees, dupattas, and handbags are hand painted and look so elegant and different.

The exhibition will showcase different types of Handicrafts from Shantiniketan. The exhibition is an effort to revive Jamdani Tribal Weaving, Metallic Tissue Silk, Bamboo Jamdani, and Premium Handlooms. Silk, Tassar, Cotton Sarees, exclusive Kantha Saree, Grass Mats, Jewellery, Batik Bed Sheets, Leather, Sea Shell Products.

Organised by A voluntary group from Shantiniketan, West Bengal formed to provide marketing facilities to craft persons. Today, it has more than 1,000 members. The organisation runs Craft Schools at Shantiniketan. It advises craft persons on design matters. Swayambhar NARI activities are supported by the Development Commissioner-Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India.

The age-old Tea kettles (pots specialized to serve tea) in unique colours and hand-painted batik paintings using sustainable colours, Mats made of Golden Grass will be a few other attractions Swayambhar Naari will be showcasing many unique handicrafts –batik hand-painted umbrellas, mats

Patachitra hand-painted sarees, dress material, tea coasters, trays, India map on a mat made with map grass, formal office and laptop bags made of grass are some other unique handicraft items

Artisans are doing live Painting of Bhatik and Patachitra on umbrellas, clothes and other items, which customers can experience the age-old craft.